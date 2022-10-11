Read full article on original website
Related
whby.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries in Green Bay hit-and-run
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man receives life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run near downtown Green Bay. Witnesses say the 55-year-old was struck while crossing the street in the 400 block of S. Webster Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police are looking to identify the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
whby.com
Curfew enacted following break-in attempt at Menominee Tribal High School
Keshena, WI — A 9:00 PM curfew is in effect for juveniles in the Menominee Indian School District. That follows an attempted break-in at the high school Tuesday night by an individual who appeared in surveillance photos to be carrying an assault rifle and a handgun. Tribal police found damage to the exterior of the building. As result, the district has set the curfew and shortened sports practices. The suspect is believed to be male dressed in dark shorts and a black hoodie with a logo on the back and a skull with a smaller circular logo on front. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.
whbl.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver
Manitowoc County authorities are hoping that the public can help them locate the driver of a truck involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jerrod Konen said that the accident happened at around 6:20 p.m. this past Saturday between a 2004-2008 silver Ford pickup truck and another vehicle on Manitowoc County Highway “JJ” and Logwood Lane in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids, just west of I-43. The truck should be missing its drivers side taillight, has black decaling along the bottom of the doors and may have tinted windows. A picture of that truck taken with the dash cam of the other vehicle involved was obtained and posted on the Sheriff’s Office facebook page. Anyone that can help identify the other driver is requested to contact Lt. Jerrod Konen at (920)683-4201, by email jerrodkonen@manitowoccountywi.gov or Crime Stoppers (920) 683-4466. Tipsters can also utilize the P3 phone app to provide anonymous information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
whbl.com
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police Chief talks about crime and safety concerns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory
A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom
(WFRV) – When the owner of Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom passed away last year, customers and the community wondered what would happen to this local favorite. Local 5 Live stopped by recently to see how the family is remembering the man who started it all and how they are keeping the tradition running.
Comments / 0