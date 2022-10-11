Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees
A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete. Voting closes at the end of...
This Whimsical New Thailand Resort Has Suites Styled Like Luxury Train Cars
The inspiration for the new InterContinental Khao Yai stretches all the way back to the 1800s, when Thailand’s King Rama V was among the first Asian monarchs to visit many of Europe’s key capitals, including Paris, Vienna and London. Much of it conducted by rail, his grand tour was a revelation for the king—and consequential for his homeland, encouraging him to support the introduction of train travel to Thailand. The story of Rama V’s trailblazing European odyssey always resonated with architect and designer Bill Bensley, who once spent summers “taking groups of old ladies on a train from Vancouver Island all...
BBC
'Difficult choices' over public sector pay claims - Greens
Ministers are facing "difficult choices" over public sector pay claims in the face of rising inflation, according to the Scottish Greens. Co-leader Lorna Slater accused the UK government of failing to "inflation proof" the block grant despite the soaring cost of living. She was speaking ahead of the party's autumn...
