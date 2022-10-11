The inspiration for the new InterContinental Khao Yai stretches all the way back to the 1800s, when Thailand’s King Rama V was among the first Asian monarchs to visit many of Europe’s key capitals, including Paris, Vienna and London. Much of it conducted by rail, his grand tour was a revelation for the king—and consequential for his homeland, encouraging him to support the introduction of train travel to Thailand. The story of Rama V’s trailblazing European odyssey always resonated with architect and designer Bill Bensley, who once spent summers “taking groups of old ladies on a train from Vancouver Island all...

