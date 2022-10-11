Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski primed to snap UCL goal drought

Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
MLS・
Soccer-Real keeping it real ahead of Barcelona clash, says Ancelotti
MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to keep things simple as he prepares his side ahead of their match at home with Barcelona in the "El Clasico" tie on Sunday.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking: Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe Considering Terminating His Contract With PSG
A major French sports media source is reporting today that Kylian Mbappe and his camp are looking at paying an undisclosed sum of money to PSG to break the current contract and enable the French International to sign for a new club
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Phenomenal' Goal Stat
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Crisitano Ronaldo and his "Phenomenal" goal record.
FOX Sports
Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) - Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Mo Salah scores fastest ever hattrick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashes Rangers
Mo Salah completed a remarkable hattrick in just six minutes and 12 seconds -- the fastest ever in Champions League history -- as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Anderlecht apologise to West Ham after fans light flares and throw seats
Anderlecht have issued an apology after their fans lit flares and threw seats at West Ham supporters during their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at London Stadium on Thursday. Police had to intervene to separate the two sets of supporters and the Belgian side said their fans’ behaviour was unacceptable....
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Libyan fans embrace return to stadia after ban on attendances lifted
For Libyan football fans, the wait to cheer on teams involved at Africa's highest level from the stands has been a long one. For over nine years, they had been deprived of watching their clubs in continental competition and the national team inside stadiums. During that time, supporters had to...
FIFA・
Comments / 0