Police: 2 arrested for having loaded gun, drugs in their car

Police say two people were arrested after officers found a loaded gun and drugs in a car during a traffic stop in Inwood.

The incident happened on Burnside Avenue when police pulled the car over because their windows were tinted too dark.

After searching the car, police say they saw a gun and a pill believed to be Oxycontin.

Alonzo Loyola, of Valley Stream, and Pia Califano, of Levittown, are facing numerous weapons and drug charges.