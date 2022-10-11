ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 arrested for having loaded gun, drugs in their car

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say two people were arrested after officers found a loaded gun and drugs in a car during a traffic stop in Inwood.

The incident happened on Burnside Avenue when police pulled the car over because their windows were tinted too dark.

After searching the car, police say they saw a gun and a pill believed to be Oxycontin.

Alonzo Loyola, of Valley Stream, and Pia Califano, of Levittown, are facing numerous weapons and drug charges.

Gayle Phillips
2d ago

Mainly because people don't know their rights. They could have exercised their 4th amendment rights as well as their 5th amendment rights. However, drugs and guns are a bad combo. More guns out of the hands of the irresponsible is a good thing. When riding dirty one should always make sure the car is fully legal, use signals, don't speed, dot the I's and cross them T's.


