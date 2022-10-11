ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys thrust into Senate fight in Pennsylvania over Dr. Oz’s loyalty to Eagles

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles won’t face off until Sunday night, but the teams have found themselves caught in the middle of an even rougher battle — the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Democratic candidate John Fetterman is accusing his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz , of being more of a Cowboys enthusiast than a loyal Eagles fan.

Fetterman tweeted an image of an interstate billboard in Philadelphia showing Oz in AT&T Stadium. “Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the sign says. “Elect a real Pennsylvanian. Vote Fetterman on Nov. 8th.”

In his tweet, Fetterman wrote: “Now that Dr. Oz is running for office, he *acts* like he’s a real Philly sports fan. But we all know he’s really a Cowboys fan.”

Fetterman’s campaign said Sunday’s NFL matchup prompted the billboard near Lincoln Financial Field. His campaign has attacked Oz for his ties to New Jersey, where the doctor has property. “He has no core and no real beliefs,” Fetterman’s spokesman said. “He’s willing to sell out something as simple as his football rooting interest to benefit himself when he’s in Texas, and he’d do the exact same thing on policy issues as a U.S. Senator.”

The Star-Telegram reached out to the Oz campaign but did not hear back immediately.

Oz was at AT&T Stadium nearly 10 years ago to host a “Family Fitness Day” when over 800 people received physicals from medical staff on hand, according to the Dallas Morning News .

Oz tweet out the image of himself on Jan. 20, 2013. “Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical,” the tweet read.

While the Pennsylvania Senate race won’t be decided for a few weeks, Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and the visiting Cowboys will be a must-watch. The Eagles sit atop the NFC East division at 5-0, while the Cowboys are right behind them at 4-1. Sunday’s game is at 7:20 p.m. Central on NBC.

