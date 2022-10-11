ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 2

Related
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kckpd
KCTV 5

One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City man sentenced to life in ex-girlfriend’s murder stemming from burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy