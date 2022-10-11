Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KCTV 5
Prosecutor asks anyone with info on Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case to come forward
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors, investigators and community members still have unanswered questions one week after a woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help in Excelsior Springs. A days-long investigation followed. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police she...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
Former Kansas City FBI analyst admits to taking classified documents home
A former analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City admitted to taking classified documents related to national defense to her home.
KCPD investigating suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KCTV 5
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski was back in federal court in Topeka on Wednesday. He’s facing charges related to rape and kidnapping, but there are accusations swirling throughout Kansas City, Kansas, that he may be responsible for more crimes. Our cameras caught up with Golubski as he headed...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
KCTV 5
One person dead in Wayne Avenue homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has reported a homicide Friday evening. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue about 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene, law enforcement found a victim lying outside and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
KCTV 5
Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he...
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KCK neighbors fed up after multiple fires at abandoned apartment complex
The Rosedale Ridge Apartments sit near the intersection of S. Mill and S. 24th Streets. The three fires have kept Kansas City, Kansas firefighters busy for two days.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man sentenced to life in ex-girlfriend’s murder stemming from burglary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clyde James Barnes, Jr. was sentenced for one count of premeditated first-degree murder. Barnes was also sentenced for aggravated burglary, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal threat as well as violation of a protection order.
KCTV 5
What goes into a silver alert? Agencies describe effort to track down missing seniors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police found 66-year-old Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo on Friday after he had gone missing in the area of 98th Street and Overhill Road two days prior. They had issued a silver alert in hope of finding him, and tweeted Friday afternoon: “Jesus has been located and is safe! Thanks!”
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
