Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 S E Performance spy shots: 671-hp hybrid coupe coming
Sedan sales may be on the decline but the situation is even worse when it comes to coupes and convertibles. As a result most automakers have either scaled back the number of two-door cars they offer or dropped the body styles altogether. Mercedes-Benz has had one of the most diverse...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Mazda CX-60 Gets Turbo 3.3-Liter Inline-Six Engine With 280 HP
When Mazda unveiled the CX-60 in March, it highlighted the plug-in hybrid setup with its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and electric motor making a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Then the diesel came along, a 3.3-liter straight-six good for 251 hp and 404 lb-ft (550 Nm). The Australian version gets both, plus a gasoline engine with the same 3.3-liter straight-six configuration and 48V mild-hybrid system as the oil-burner.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats
Check out your options if you want both a hybrid drivetrain and three rows of seats. The post 5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
Alpine Alpenglow Concept Teased Ahead Of October 13 Reveal
Renault's performance brand Alpine has prepared a spectacular concept car for the 2022 Paris Motor Show kicking off on Monday, October 17. We won't have to wait until then to see the radically styled machine as the online debut is locked in for this Thursday. Ahead of its debut, a shadowy teaser image has been released of what the French brand refers to as a "ground-breaking concept car" dubbed Alpenglow.
Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan Rendering Imagines A Tesla Model 3 Competitor
We may soon see a new competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC sedan. Although there hasn't yet been an official confirmation of such an offering from Stuttgart, there has long been talk of a C-Class machine to stack up against Tesla in this segment. As such, we offer our unofficial rendering of how the EQC sedan might look.
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Is Anything But Subtle
The center-mounted exhaust tips are borrowed from the M3/M4. No, the 2023 BMW M2 isn't available (yet) in a video game where you can customize the heck out of the performance coupe. These official images depict Munich's smallest M car equipped with numerous M Performance Parts lending the G87 an ultra-aggressive appearance. It can be optionally had with a rear wing mounted on the trunk lid, but look closer and you'll notice there's a roof-mounted spoiler as well for greater downforce. Well, maybe.
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Debuts With Recycled Aluminum From Type 72 F1 Car
Touted as being the world's most powerful production car, the Lotus Evija is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque is unveiling a special edition. Part of the same 130-unit production run, the new Fittipaldi edition celebrates half a century since the legendary Brazilian race car driver triumphed in 1972. That season, Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus took home both the F1 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Sony Honda Mobility Teases First Model Ahead Of US Launch In 2026
Sony Honda Mobility, which is the automotive joint venture between Honda and Sony, announces that its first vehicle begins deliveries in 2026. The company will build the model at Honda's facilities in North America and will put it on sale in the United States in spring 2026. A preview of the vehicle will debut on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro With Nico Hülkenberg Driving Is Insane
The F1 driver lapped Silverstone in the 1000-horsepower track-only hypercar, and in-car cameras captured the excitement. In the exclusive world of track-only hypercars, there's nothing quite like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Its screaming 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 makes 1,000 horsepower, and its wild design generates 2,000 pounds of downforce at speed. Anyone can drive it, but it takes talent to push this extreme hypercar to its limit.
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster
15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
The Polestar 3 Arrives to Battle the Audi E-Tron and BMW iX
Among other proficient EV makers, Polestar is taking the luxury EV segment very seriously. The firm’s third mass-production EV, the Polestar 3, is a sexy-looking SUV that draws inspiration from its predecessors. The Volvo-owned EV brand has been teasing its first electric SUV for quite some time now. And now that it is finally here, how does it stack up against the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?
Maserati Ghibli, Levante FTributo Special Editions Honor Female Racer
Maserati just introduced its first EV in the form of the new GranTurismo, but it’s joining a line of already established products that are now getting some love from the company. The Italian automaker has announced two new FTributo Special Edition models – the Ghibli and the Levante. The FTributo cars pay homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix – and she did it in a Maserati 250F.
Drivers Keep Treating Partially Automated Vehicles As Fully Autonomous
Many drivers continue to rely on partially automated systems in their cars as if they are fully autonomous. This is what a new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows and the numbers seem very worrying despite widespread warnings from automakers, safety associations, and media. The research was...
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Teased One Last Time Before Full Debut
Just three full days are left until the official debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The premiere will take place on October 16 at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET) when the German automaker will unveil its new electric SUV. The automaker will be accompanied by the Mercedes-AMG division and the two companies will display the entire EQ fleet in the gardens of the Musee Rodin in Paris on October 16 and 17, alongside concept vehicles previewing their electric future.
