Champaign, IL

Men behind the Music: Trouble Chasin’ takes the main stage

By Sarah Lehman
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s homecoming week for the U of I. So, of course, there are a lot of fun things planned. One of those activities is a concert at the State Farm Center.

As many of you may know Ludacris is coming back and performing, but before he takes the stage a local rap duo is opening up for him.

They’re called “Trouble Chasin'” and we met the men behind the music

They dropped their new album ‘Aquarigo’ on October 11th. You can listen to it on all streaming platforms. You can learn more about the duo and their new album here .

They’re opening up for Ludacris Saturday, October 15th at the State Farm Center. You can still purchase your tickets here.

WCIA

Where you can watch vampire movie today

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Virginia Theatre is welcoming a 1922 vampire to the spooky season. The theatre will screen Nosferatu, a 1922 silent horror movie, Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. The classic of the silent era has been digitally remastered into a high-definition version. It tells the tale of the villainous blood-drinker Count […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fall fun with Champaign Center Partnership

• Homecoming Night Live, organized by 40North, will feature live music in downtown Champaign at two stage locations with performances from the Rat Pack, New Souls, Modern Drugs, Ryan Byfield & the Nuclei, Kayla Brown, and Dan Kusaya. Plus a live paintings from Cody “Zoot” Shinker, immersive projection art by Matt Harsh, balloons, glitter and henna tattoos, and a selfie hall. Plus, there will be 10 Block I’s painted by local artists found in storefront windows around downtown. All this is happening this Saturday, October 15, 3-8 PM.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rod Sickler’s Red Hot Danville 2022

Red Hot Danville is a collaboration between VHF and Rod Sickler to bring his modern, high energy variety show to the Historic Fischer Theatre in an effort to both support the Fischer and take Red Hot to a whole new level. Red Hot Danville will be presented Friday, October 21st...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Flannel Fest returns to Champaign Park District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is returning to the community this weekend and the district said it will be bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will be held in Centennial Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will feature musical performances, hayrides, inflatables, games and more and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

High Five Friday at North Ridge Middle School

Every Friday, North Ridge Middle School welcomes community members and groups into their school to high five students as they arrive to school. Grace Khachaturian and Sarah Lehman went to help spark some smiles and share some high fives.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
WCIA

The 24th Annual Rattlesnake Master Run for the Prairie

Rattlesnake Master is a native prairie plant- hence the namesake annual race hosted by Grand Prairie Friends. Sat Oct 15: Prospect Prairie Grand Opening- come help us open this 160-year old cemetery prairie in Paxton! GPF will “cut the ribbon” on our purchase of this critically endangered tallgrass prairie habitat at 2pm. Public welcome. More information at https://www.grandprairiefriends.org/events/2022-fall-membership-meeting-and-prospect-prairie-ribbon-cutting.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Homecoming Week wrapping up with parade, game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Homecoming Week at the University of Illinois is nearing its conclusion, but there are still several events planned for the final two days of the week. Friday’s signature event is the Homecoming Parade. Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Street and Kirby Avenue, the parade will loop around […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Overture: October 11-16

The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Keeping critters safe this Halloween season

The University of Illinois Wildlife Clinic shares tips on how to keep critters safe when it comes to your Halloween décor. o Don’t treat pumpkins with bleach, how to dispose of pumpkins when you’re done with them. o Fake spiderweb dangers. o Issues with candy & candy...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Behind The Music#The U Of I So#The State Farm Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Ubben Basketball Complex Tour

URBANA (WCIA) — Check out the sights and sounds from the Ubben Basketball Complex on a tour of the facility. Hear from Illinois athletic Director Josh Whitman and the men’s and women’s basketball coaches.
URBANA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Change the life of a student with CU 1-to-1 mentoring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Everyone needs someone to look up to and have a mentor. One local program is helping connect students to mentors at a young age to do exactly that. CU 1-to-1 mentoring is a multi-district program. Matching adults to students who need mentoring in Champaign and Urbana. After the pandemic and the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

New basketball and soon-to-be wrestling training facilities at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has a newly renovated training facility at Ubben Basketball Complex. The facility has a nutrition, training room, lounges and more. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has pushed for new training facilities for athletes. In the last few years, there’s been new indoor baseball and softball facilities as well as adding […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

$24 for 24 hours; new flash sale for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ athletic department launched on Tuesday a new marketing tactic in the hopes of selling out Memorial Stadium for the Homecoming football game against Minnesota on Saturday. For just 24 hours, the athletic department is selling every ticket in the stadium for just $24. The flash sale started […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
