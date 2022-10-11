Men behind the Music: Trouble Chasin’ takes the main stage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s homecoming week for the U of I. So, of course, there are a lot of fun things planned. One of those activities is a concert at the State Farm Center.

As many of you may know Ludacris is coming back and performing, but before he takes the stage a local rap duo is opening up for him.

They’re called “Trouble Chasin'” and we met the men behind the music

They dropped their new album ‘Aquarigo’ on October 11th. You can listen to it on all streaming platforms. You can learn more about the duo and their new album here .

They’re opening up for Ludacris Saturday, October 15th at the State Farm Center. You can still purchase your tickets here.

