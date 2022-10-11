Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building
The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
New York woman, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters' on his forearm in motel they lived in
A New York woman has been arrested after allowing her 10-year-old son to get a large tattoo of his name in block letters across his forearm, police said. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and released on an appearance ticket. The boy was staying...
Man buying MetroCard at BK subway station drops wallet with $1K cash, thief snatches it
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet after it fell on the floor while he was buying a MetroCard in Brooklyn last month.
Teen girl left with broken nose after being randomly punched by man near Times Square
A teenage girl was punched in the face near Times Square last week during an unprovoked morning attack, authorities said.
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Man throws girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks cops during arrest
A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he attacked his 24-year-old girlfriend at a Brooklyn subway station, throwing her onto the subway tracks and robbing her, authorities said.
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
3 sought after woman killed in car attack during Queens street brawl
The NYPD is searching for multiple people after a woman was fatally mowed down in a car attack in Queens last weekend. Police released new video of the trio Friday in the killing of 31-year-old Tiara Graham, of Brooklyn.
Complex
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
Family of slain Daniel Prude, 41, is handed $12m in settlement with City of Rochester after he died in police custody with a 'spit hood' over his head in 2020
The family of a black man who who died in police custody more than two years ago will receive $12million in a settlement with the City of Rochester. Daniel Prude, 41, died of asphyxiation after he was covered with a hood and pressed against the ground by officers while in custody on March 23, 2020.
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
DEA seizes 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Bronx raid
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last weekend seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, more than 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder form and multiple weapons from a Bronx apartment in New York City. The seizure is a significant drug bust, preventing more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl...
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
