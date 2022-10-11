Read full article on original website
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
13abc.com
TPS discusses safety after two Sherman Elementary students were approached by a stranger
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating an incident where two Sherman elementary students were allegedly approached by a stranger while walking home. “Two female students came back to the building after they had been dismissed and reported to the principal that an unknown man had...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
WTOL-TV
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 students and an adult at Rogers High School
Warrants have been issued for three more juveniles. A TPS spokesperson said the fight involved several students and happened while they waited for a school bus.
fcnews.org
Adult grad recognized; sub pay increase approved
Jessica Snow received her Wauseon High School diploma after successful completion of all state and local requirements through the Ohio Department of Education’s 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program. Superintendent Troy Armstrong congratulated Snow and presented her with her diploma. Armstrong reported that “four recipients have received a diploma through this program in the past four years.”
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
13abc.com
Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At noon on Friday, October 14, Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. The sounding of the 54 sirens, located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas Counties, will last for three minutes. The test is required...
13abc.com
Extreme wheelchair athlete “Wheelz” to visit NW Ohio Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham will be visiting multiple northwest Ohio locations on Thursday. On Oct. 13, Wheelz will make his first stop at Whitmer High School before heading to his second stop in the area, Imagination Station. According to Imagination Station, Wheelz...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Mental Health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Big Story for Oct. 13 focuses on mental health. You can find resources below. Zepf Center: 419-904-CARE (419-904-2273) For a list of both national and state resources, click here. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
13abc.com
Flu Shots are available at Toledo Libraries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Flu season is upon us, and the Toledo Library is offering flu shots to the community. Nurses from Mercy Health will be at the selected Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly to provide free flu shots. In addition, attendees can have...
findlay.edu
BGSU, University of Findlay and Owens Community College name executive director for Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics
Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced the appointment of an executive director for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Tim Mayle, who currently serves as director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, will assume the key leadership position in November, bringing more...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Plenty of new projects in the pipeline for Rossford
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
13abc.com
Whitmer vs Clay football game holds “Orange Out” calling for end to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has invited Clay High School and all fans to wear orange at the football game Friday between Whitmer and Clay. According to a Panther Nation tweet, Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
13abc.com
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
13abc.com
Toledo Library hosts youth writing contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Libraries are challenging local youth to write a great story with its youth writing contest. The contest – sponsored by Ruth Blank Venner and Mary Jane Blank McCormick – will award prizes in the categories of grades k-2, 3-5,6-8, and 9-12. The...
