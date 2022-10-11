‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight

When the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley with the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it extensively changed the trajectory of the franchise. Sure, the team already had Darius Garland, the fantastic young guard who was quietly transforming into a star just under the eyes of the national media, but adding a player like Mobley, the closest thing the NBA has seen to Chris Bosh since, well, Chris Bosh, elevated the team’s profile and ceiling considerably – transforming from a feel-good story to one a legitimate playoff favorite who wouldn’t just be competing for the play-in game but could end up in the fourth-sixth seed with ease. Factor in the presence of young role players like Isaac Okoro, who maybe aren’t stars but are solid enough, and Cleveland is in a pretty good spot moving forward.

