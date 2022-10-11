‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight

Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement
Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Chauncey Billups’ 4-word message to Damian Lillard that convinced him to stay in Blazers
Damian Lillard proved his commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers with a two-year max extension this past offseason. However, the Rip City faithful may have head coach Chauncey Billups to thank for convincing Dame to stay. The veteran guard had options for his future. He had a chance to join...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart exits with injury after slipping on wet spot
The Boston Celtics got more bad news on Friday in what has already been a chaotic preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors. Marcus Smart had to leave the game early after a concerning incident on the court Smart accidentally slipped on a wet spot on the floor while the Celtic were on offense. According to […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart exits with injury after slipping on wet spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it. The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on […] The post Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LaMelo Ball’s dream of playing with brother LiAngelo Ball ends before it begins
The Charlotte Hornets made an interesting move at the end of September when they decided to bring in LiAngelo Ball on a non-guaranteed deal for their preseason slate of games. This gave Ball a shot to prove he could stick around at the back of the Hornets rotation for the regular season and play alongside his younger brother, star point guard LaMelo Ball.
NFL doubles down on controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer call vs. Derek Carr
While the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately pulled out a 30-29 victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, there was one very controversial moment when Chris Jones got hit with a roughing the passer call after he strip-sacked Derek Carr. On Thursday, NFL VP Perry Fewell doubled down on their decision to make this call.
Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.
Tyler Herro reacts to Jordan Poole receiving a bigger extension with Warriors
Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro have received comparisons over the past couple of years. Both are talented guards with strong scoring prowess on good teams. So many people wondered how Tyler Herro would react to Jordan Poole receiving a larger contract extension with the Golden State Warriors than he received with the Miami Heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cavaliers makes no-brainer decisions on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
When the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley with the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it extensively changed the trajectory of the franchise. Sure, the team already had Darius Garland, the fantastic young guard who was quietly transforming into a star just under the eyes of the national media, but adding a player like Mobley, the closest thing the NBA has seen to Chris Bosh since, well, Chris Bosh, elevated the team’s profile and ceiling considerably – transforming from a feel-good story to one a legitimate playoff favorite who wouldn’t just be competing for the play-in game but could end up in the fourth-sixth seed with ease. Factor in the presence of young role players like Isaac Okoro, who maybe aren’t stars but are solid enough, and Cleveland is in a pretty good spot moving forward.
Russell Westbrook bench plan gets clear update from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
When it was revealed the Los Angeles Lakers were having Russell Westbrook come off the bench in their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings, many were concerned about the impact of the perceived demotion on Russ. Many also wondered whether it would be a permanent thing, especially since the last few games of the preseason were the times coaches use their official lineups in preparation for the season.
Detroit Pistons: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
Even if the Detroit Pistons struggled to find a rhythm last season, they ended it on a respectable pace that they could bring over to this season. The organization has decided to build its current roster around prized sophomore Cade Cunningham by adding pieces that would fit perfectly with his play style. Bojan Bogdanovic was […] The post Detroit Pistons: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0