Erie to accept construction bids for Ravine Drive bridge

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

It could be several years before the Ravine Drive bridge is complete.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said they plan on accepting bids for construction at the end of 2023, meaning construction of the Ravine Drive bridge could begin in 2024.

City of Erie seeking engineering team for Kahkwa Bridge

Mayor Schember added that a property analysis group is working with the city on this project.

“The design costs are about $585,424 and we have that money already to get the design done. The construction funds have not been secured yet,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The city will host two public meetings to receive feedback from residents, the dates have not been set yet.

