A very good dog named Daiquiri won a pro wrestling match and the internet rightfully went wild

Daiquiri, a dog, won a pro wrestling match in September at the Western Fair in Ontario.

Daiquiri is an Australian Shepherd.

The internet likes good dogs like Daiquiri.

It may not look like it, but this is what peak wrestling performance looks like. So, move over Bone Cold Steve Austin, CM Pug, and Rowdy Roddy Pupper because this is Daiquiri, a very good dog.If you need evidence of just how good a dog Daiquiri is, then just check out how she looks backstage, as she waits for her name to be called so she can go for walkies to a wrestling ring.As the "underdog," Daiquiri had an uphill struggle against an independent wrestler by the name of Psycho Mike.After chasing her tail for a short while, Daiquiri got some instruction from trainer Jen, who entered the ring, and the dog quickly made her first move by jumping up at Psycho Mike. Sick him!That move was all that was needed for Daiquiri to get Psycho Mike to the ground. From there, the pup had the crowd in the palm of her paw.After sneaking what appeared to be a quick treat, Daiquiri stuck her paws on Psycho Mike's chest, pinned his shoulders to the mat, and forced a 1-2-3 from the ref — the dog had won!The entire match has been viewed 7 million times on Twitter alone, and you can watch Daiquiri's great performance right here.

Daiquiri's post-match celebrations kept the Western Fair crowd entertained in Ontario.

Jennifer Fraser, who runs a kennel outside of Calgary, in Alberta, Canada, trains Daiquiri. Fans can follow them both on Instagram to get the latest on what the lovable dog gets up to next.