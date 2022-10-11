Read full article on original website
Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away
The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
Yankees’ chances of landing Jacob deGrom in MLB offseason, revealed
The New York Yankees are still playing playoff baseball currently, but whenever the offseason rolls around, they are going to have one main goal; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic hitting campaign, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to hold onto their star slugger. Even...
MLB・
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3
Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note. Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB・
Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto becomes first catcher to achieve insane MLB postseason feat
It seems as if in every MLB postseason, a player manages to accomplish a first in the sport’s storied history. J.T. Realmuto managed to do just that in Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NLDS clash against the Atlanta Braves. In the bottom of the third inning, Realmuto was able to connect on an 81-mph […] The post Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto becomes first catcher to achieve insane MLB postseason feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians
MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter. “Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I […] The post Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NLDS Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/22
With their season hanging in the balance, the third and final baseball playoff game of the scheduled Saturday slate will have everything on the line as the Los Angeles Dodgers battle it out with their division rivals in the San Diego Padres. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Padres Game 4 prediction and pick will be made.
Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Marsh’s in-game reaction to 3-run bomb for Phillies vs Braves in NLDS Game 4
Brandon Marsh clubbed an early 3-run home run off of Charlie Morton to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-0 lead in the NLDS Game 4. Marsh’s bomb has Phillies fans dreaming of an NLCS appearance, but the Atlanta Braves won’t go down without a fight. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal caught up with Marsh immediately after […] The post Brandon Marsh’s in-game reaction to 3-run bomb for Phillies vs Braves in NLDS Game 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves fans will be hyped by Raisel Iglesias’ take on ‘clubhouse vibe’ after loss to Phillies
Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias said the “boys are motivated” in reference to the team’s clubhouse vibe ahead of Game 4, per Justin Toscano. Atlanta currently finds themselves trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the NLDS. But according to Iglesias, the Braves are still confident. Atlanta battled...
Will Max Fried pitch in potential Game 5 of NLDS vs. Phillies?
The Atlanta Braves NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies hasn’t gotten off to a great start. They currently find themselves down 2-1 in the series, and are on the verge of getting eliminated, but that doesn’t mean they are out of it yet. A big reason they find themselves in this hole, though, is because Max Fried struggled mightily in Game 1 for the Braves to open the series.
ALDS Odds: Astros vs. Mariners Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
One win away from the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros travel to the Pacific Northwest with some brooms in hand to take on Seattle for Game Three of the ALDS. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Astros-Mariners prediction and pick will be made. It all...
Phillies’ bold Zack Wheeler plan for remainder of NLDS vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies are just one win away from the NLCS after spanking the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday. While Noah Syndergaard is on the mound for Game 4 on Saturday, Phils manager Rob Thomson is exploring all possibilities. That means Zack Wheeler, who is on only two days’ […] The post Phillies’ bold Zack Wheeler plan for remainder of NLDS vs. Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
