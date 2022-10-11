ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco announces she's expecting her first child next year

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first child, a girl, together next year.

David Livingston/Getty Images

  • Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl.
  • The "Big Bang Theory" star, 36, announced the news via Instagram with 10 photos.
  • Cuoco has officially been dating "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey since May 2022.

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child!

The "Big Bang Theory" star announced on Instagram she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey ("Ozark") are pregnant.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

In a series of 10 photos, the Cuoco, 36, shared photos revealing her pregnancy tests, matching mama and papa bear mugs, onesies, and a celebratory cake with pink frosting inside.

Pelphrey announced the pair were dating on Instagram in May .

Cuoco previously divorced husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage in September 2021 . Before that, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for 21 months .

"The Flight Attendant" star also previously dated former "The Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki, privately for two years while the show ran for 12 seasons on CBS.

In April, Cuoco told Glamour she will "absolutely not" get married again .

Read the original article on Insider

