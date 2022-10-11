Read full article on original website
Related
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
How “Sinful” Is North Dakota Compared To The Rest Of America?
Are North Dakotans doing the walk of shame more than most of the country?
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
KFYR-TV
NDAREC celebrates grand reopening of Lineworker Training Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives celebrated their grand reopening of a Lineworker Training Center. The late spring blizzards this year gave us all a new appreciation for the work a lineman does. The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives anticipated a need for linemen and their members voted to build a new training facility. While new training centers are always a good way to entice people into a career, this center keeps safety as a top priority for young professionals learning a sometimes-dangerous trade.
KFYR-TV
Farmers in ND sell barley for pet food
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you see sprawling fields of barley across the state, you might imagine it in a bowl of soup, or as a key ingredient in your favorite beer. But farmers in North Dakota are growing barley for an alternative product. Pet food. That’s where 40% of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Chief Information Officer set to resign in December to join Bitzero International
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is losing his seventh cabinet member since June. Governor Burgum announced yesterday that Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley is resigning. Riley is set to join Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations. His resignation goes into effect December 2nd. Riley was appointed...
Financial impact of North Dakota's $294 million clean energy investment unclear
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has awarded $294.2 million in grants and loans, but the impact on the economy may not be fully known for years, according to CSEA's director. CSEA was established by the legislature in 2021 through House Bill 1452 to support research,...
KFYR-TV
Recent Poll Reveals Staggering Results on Teacher Satisfaction and Retention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This school year, a staggering number of North Dakota teachers have given the education field a poor grade. An August poll done by North Dakota United, shows disheartening statistics involving teacher retention, and their overall satisfaction. “91% thought they would retire as a teacher when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakota's 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Government Technology
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Comments / 0