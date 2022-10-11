ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. – An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.

On the night of February 5, 2022, around 10:30 pm, Miami 911 Dispatch sent authorities to reports of a man down in the roadway. Police responded to the 1200 block of Steve Owens Blvd, near Vapor Maven.

Police officers got there and found a man with injuries. It appeared a vehicle had hit him, according to authorities. Medical personnel pronounced the victim, 58-year-old Quang Zin Ye, dead at the scene.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office of Tulsa sent KOAM the autopsy report today. According to the results, he had multiple blunt-force injuries that led to his death. The coroner lists 56 specific injuries. The manner of death was classified as an accident.

“CIRCUMSTANCES OF DEATH: This 58-year-old male was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle on the road while riding a motorized scooter. Emergency personnel were notified, arrived on the scene, and pronounced death.” – states the autopsy .

>> Chinese citizen living in Miami, killed in hit and run

In April, the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Mindy McBrien:

  • first-degree manslaughter
  • leaving the scene of a fatality accident

>> Document details fatal Miami hit and run charges, claims

The Court has continued her case five times according to court documents. McBrien has appeared at court each hearing with her defense attorney Wiston Connor. Her next court date is November 7, 2022.

Autopsy report on Guang Xin Ye

Previous Articles

