BREAKING: BMW Won't Build Three- Or Four-Cylinder M Cars
At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars. Could the straight-six could one day be replaced...
Nissan Rogue Sport And Pathfinder Now Available With 5,000-Mile Lease
Nissan has been keeping a close eye on car shoppers' changing needs and habits over the last two or so years. Based on this, the Japanese brand has introduced updates to both its leasing options and pre-owned program. Rising gas prices, an increase in the number of people working from...
BMW Confirms The M2 Will Always Have Sensible Price Tag
It's common knowledge that the freshly revealed BMW M2 has some pretty big shoes to fill as the F87 stole the hearts of many enthusiasts thanks to its fun-loving nature and relatively accessible price point. It is reasonably apparent that BMW is well aware of this fact and insists that BMW M will always do its best to ensure that a car of this caliber will always be available in this segment.
Ford Rat Rod With E30 BMW Heart Is A Hot Wheels Champion
Michael Charalambous is the winner of the UK leg of the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour, where builders of cars all over the world compete to have their ride immortalized in die-cast. Judges spent the day pouring over the ten finalists in front of a live audience, only for Charalambous to be crowned the winner. Now, Charalambous and his creation, The Misfit, will go to represent the UK on the global stage.
New Porsche eBike Is The Perfect Porsche Taycan EV Partner
If you want to buy a brand new Porsche in the United States but don't have an unlimited budget, your most affordable option is the base Macan at $57,500. For a little more, $63,400, you can drive off in a 718 Cayman. For many Americans, those prices are still far out of reach, so what about a new Porsche that starts at $9,500?
V8-Powered Mercedes V-Class Is A Luxury Super Van
Mercedes-Benz vans offer a touch of premium refinement to a class of vehicle usually reserved for the hard-working fleet life. In the US, we get the Metris and Sprinter cargo and passenger vans. Neither of these are as plush as the V-Class sold elsewhere in the world, and to make matters even worse, GAD Motors, a well-known German Merc tuning company responsible for some wild creations, is now offering the V-Class with a V8 engine, essentially turning it into a super van. We've seen some incredible Mercedes van builds before, ranging from off-road ready campers to an office on wheels, but nothing comes close to this thing.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart
If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
CONFIRMED: New Sporty Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Is On The Way
While Volkswagen has plans to rule the electric car roost, things are moving slowly in the USA. The ID.4 crossover is the company's sole EV offering in the States, but that's set to change soon with the ID.Buzz and ID.Aero waiting in the wings. Ahead of the 2024 arrival, an internal document provides us with additional details about the electric minivan.
BMW M Admits BMW XM Was Made For Appearances And The USA Will Be Its Biggest Market
The largest-ever BMW M Fest is taking place this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa and as part of the celebrations, BMW unveiled not only the new M2 but also the BMW XM to the public for the first time. While getting to grips with the...
Limited Edition Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar Celebrates Emerson Fittipaldi And Lotus Type 72
In 1972, Brazilian racer Emerson Fittipaldi took a black and gold Lotus Type 72 to that year's Formula 1 drivers' and constructors' championship titles. 50 years later, Lotus is celebrating that monumental achievement with eight special editions of the world's most powerful production car, the 1,972-horsepower Lotus Evija. Fittipaldi himself was present at the reveal, making this extra special.
David Donner Smashes Bentley Pikes Peak Record With Porsche 911 Turbo S
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was a bit less enjoyable for the drivers than the last outing. Serious fog and slippery conditions made it nearly impossible for most entrants to achieve what they normally could in the dry. But the organizers of the event don't want teams to wait another year for ideal conditions anymore.
2021 BMW M2 (F87) Vs. 2023 BMW M2 (G87): How Do They Compare?
BMW could probably have kept the first-generation, F87 BMW M2 on the market for another two or so years and fans wouldn't have complained. But it's gone now, and in its place is the new G87 BMW M2. Replacing what is one of its most-loved individual M models with something new must have been an intimidating undertaking for BMW, and that's probably why it retained key ingredients like a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and a six-cylinder engine. But there have been many changes, not all of them for the better, and that's what we've come here to find out: is the new G87 actually a better car than the one it replaces?
Dyno Run Shows BMW M4 CSL Makes Way More Power Than Advertised
BMW has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its M division in style by hosting events across the world and announcing a few very tasty performance models, one of the most anticipated being the 2023 BMW M4 CSL. This hyper-focused version of the razor-sharp BMW M4 not only stands out in a crowd but also delivers the goods on the road and track. The recently revealed car gained tons of attention at the Monterey Car Week, and with production limited to only 1,000 examples, BMW fans will have a tough time getting their hands on one. To make the envy even worse, a recent video by BMW_M_Collector M-Power shows that the M4 CSL is actually more powerful than BMW states from the factory. But by how much exactly?
Audi Sport Quattro By LCE Performance Looks And Sounds Sensational On The Nurburgring
If there's one classic Ingolstadt creation that fans refuse to let go of, it's the Audi Sport Quattro. This rally-focused coupe is what launched the brand's now formidable performance arm which has celebrated success on road, track, and gravel. This 80's icon is now being given a new lease on life thanks to LCE Performance who is currently developing a power program that will see the turbocharged inline-five stretch to 750 horsepower, despite it having 600 hp in the name. That's sure to give its much younger brother, the Audi RS e-Tron GT, a solid run for its money.
2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Arrives With 517 HP And 300-Mile Range Ready To Fight The Porsche Cayenne
For over a year, Polestar has been laying out the pieces that'll make up the Polestar 3 for over a year now. After a year of teasing the SUV, the electric car aimed right at the Porsche Cayenne is finally here. It debuts with the design language we first saw previewed in the Polestar Precept Concept, which will appear as the Polestar 5 in 2024.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sets The Nurburgring Lap Time To 6:49.328
We all knew it was coming. As soon as Porsche unveiled the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, we knew that it would go up against the Green Hell. An impressive time around the Nurburgring is the holy grail of performance motoring because it tests a car in its entirety - the engine, gearbox, brakes, aerodynamics, mechanical grip, etcetera, etcetera.
Porsche Club Of America Giving Away A Very Special 2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet For Just $50
When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
Electric McLaren SUV Rumored To Arrive In 2026 With Carbon Fiber Tub
When McLaren brought CEO Michael Leiters on board its admittedly sinking ship, rumors began circulating around what the British brand had sworn off for years: an SUV. Having a luxury SUV in the range is like having a license to print money, and it doesn't make economic sense to build supercars like the McLaren Artura only.
Honda And Sony Will Build Cutting-Edge Electric Cars In The USA By 2026
After announcing a groundbreaking partnership to build electric vehicles earlier this year, Sony and Honda will enter the American market in 2026, and even plans to build vehicles locally. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of the joint venture Sony Honda Mobility, said the company chose North America "because it is more advanced,"...
2023 Lexus UX 300e Debuts With 280 Miles Of Range
When Lexus unveiled the all-new RZ a few months ago, it was touted as the brand's first dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle, but not the first EV. That distinction goes to the UX 300e, which premiered today with an updated model for 2023. Based on the UX 200/200h we know, the 300e has been for sale worldwide since 2019, but never in the US. Now with updates to the model that increase its appeal, let's dive into whether or not it's worth bringing stateside.
