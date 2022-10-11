Read full article on original website
Paving roads in Meridian’s medical district coming soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s 8th Street was finally paved back in June. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting the roads around the medical district that are covered with potholes and cracks. However, Smith said before the city can pave the roads in this area, it needs to repair...
Connie Agent
A memorial gathering for Connie Agent will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Connie, age 50, of Meridian passed away on October 13th , 2022 at Rush Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Rev. James Martin “Jimmy” Harrison
The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
Anderson Regional Health System presents DAISY Awards
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System Friday recognized members of its nursing team at a DAISY Award brunch and reception. The DAISY Award is an international honor that highlights extraordinary nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide skillful, compassionate care each and every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are coming to the Queen City. Downtown, Sela Ward Parkway, Frontage Road, and even North Hills are thriving with new retail stores being built. “We are really excited about the growth...
Best Buy to close Meridian store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage
Graveside services for Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage,...
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
Crimenet 10_13_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ben Albert Chisolm. Chisolm is a 35-year-old White male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 260 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
Commercial Dispatch
4-County’s FASTnet installation going faster than planned
Installation of fiber broadband services in rural areas of nine counties, including Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee, is running a year ahead of schedule. 4-County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark provided updates Tuesday on its FASTnet broadband service to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center. Clark...
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
Peggy McBride Watter
Funeral services for Peggy McBride Watters, 80, of Butler will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
