ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta commissioners recommends new subsidy for Ambulance contract

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWBO7_0iV2AXFU00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For commissioners it’s coming down to the one point six-million-dollar question. That’s the subsidy Gold Cross is requesting in the proposed new contract with Augusta.

“I’m good with that I really am I’m good with that when you’re talking about one point six million, you’re talking about what price you want to pay for life,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

During the Administrative Services Committee meeting commissioner Sean Frantom recommending the   one point six-million-dollar subsidy for Gold Cross, but instead the committee approving 900 thousand dollars, a two hundred fifty thousand dollar increase over what the city pays now.

“When you look at the indigent care when you look at the poverty rate that we have and what we have going on here to only go up a few hundred thousand dollars on the subsidy with the amount of things they do for this community it’s not right,” said Commissioner Frantom.

But others pointing out Gold Cross sued the city 8 years ago to be the state designated ambulance zone provider, so the 900-thousand-dollar subsidy is fair.

“Once they owned the zone the state has said on record that the city of Augusta doesn’t own anything of course we’re not at that point,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

I think they do a good job; we need to hold them more accountable. I think the contract will do that but at the end of the day I don’t think the subsidy is where it needs to be,” said Commissioner Frantom.

But it will be up to the full commission next week to decide where the new subsidy will be.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night.  “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Local student and teacher selected for council and grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Medical Services#General Health#Gold Cross
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A look at financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is under scrutiny after an audit found he spent more than $200,000 in grant money on a credit card that county commissioners never authorized, according to a report. We’ve been combing through the reports and have a breakdown of those findings....
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Local advocate against gun violence speaks on how she plans to enact change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -A LOCAL ACTIVIST AND FRIEND OF A RECENT SHOOTING VICTIM IS ASKING THE COMMUNITY TO COME TOGETHER TO STOP THE SENSELESS ACTS OF VIOLENCE. IT ALL STARTED WITH AN EXPERIENCE GARIAN HENRY SAYS SHE’LL NEVER FORGET. A FEW MONTHS BACK FOX54 REPORTED ON A SHOOTING WITH INJURIES INSIDE OF PAUL’S IGA, a local grocery store. HENRY WAS THERE THAT DAY and SHE SAYS HER LIFE CHANGED FOREVER AS SHE helped save a life.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: One dead after chase on Washington Road in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - One person is dead following a vehicle chase by law enforcement in Augusta. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige of Augusta, lost control at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Paige was then ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy