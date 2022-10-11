Read full article on original website
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Woman killed, man hurt in double shooting Saturday morning, Norfolk Police say
Police in Norfolk say a man and woman were shot on Bagnall Road early Saturday morning. The female victim did not survive.
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
Police seeking duo accused of robbing Portsmouth Dollar General
Detectives are currently searching for two individuals who robbed a Dollar General.
29-year-old man wanted in deadly Portsmouth shooting, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Friday it is looking for a 29-year-old man following a deadly shooting in late September. Avery Peoples, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, missile into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU Police warn students about wave of car thefts …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU led...
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
Portsmouth police officer suspended without pay amid use of force investigation
Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into a use of force incident that occurred early Thursday morning.
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting
The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson, 19. He was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Portsmouth man dies after walking into hospital with injuries from shooting
Police in Portsmouth said a man who walked into the hospital with injuries stemming from a shooting has died. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Teenager seriously hurt after ambulance hits her in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage girl was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon after she was hit by an ambulance in Newport News, according to police. The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road. Police responded shortly before 12:15 p.m. Investigators believe the teenager was crossing...
Duo wanted, accused of stealing $171K worth of jewelry from Williamsburg business
Police are looking for two people they say stole jewelry worth $171,000 from a Williamsburg business last month.
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
Have you seen her? Virginia Beach Police looking for teen last seen on Oct. 3
The Virginia Beach Police Department said it's looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly 10 days ago. Police said Gabrielle Houston was last seen on Oct. 3.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
