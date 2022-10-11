ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

29-year-old man wanted in deadly Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Friday it is looking for a 29-year-old man following a deadly shooting in late September. Avery Peoples, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, missile into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies

Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU Police warn students about wave of car thefts …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ODU led...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/firefighters-respond-to-structure-fire-on-pine-st-in-suffolk/. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. …. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half...
SUFFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA

