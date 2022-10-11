Read full article on original website
Officials pleased with report Laredo among safest cities in US
Laredo recently was named one of the safest cities in the country, according to a study by WalletHub. And with the news, local officials were delighted by the results. WalletHub compared 182 cities using 42 key indicators of safety -- the report overall featured a total score while the information was narrowed down to three main grading metrics. The city sat No. 4 in home and community safety, No. 24 in natural-disaster risk and No. 107 in financial safety.
Laredo Theater Guild International announces 14th season schedule
Laredo's theatre lovers can start making their plans for 2023, with local theater troupe Laredo Theater Guild International announcing their schedule for their 14th season in the Gateway City. The news was shared via their social media accounts earlier this week after the the organization dropped some hints of the...
Laredo writer tells students importance of reading
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The importance of reading in education was the message that awarded Laredo writer, poet, playwright and artist Raquel Valle-Senties carried out to the students of the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications & Fine Arts on Thursday morning. In...
Laredo Film Society to host 'Scream' screening outside Rialto Hotel
The horror classic "Scream" is a film that you can watch over and over again every Halloween season, but the Laredo Film Society is offering a special chance to see a spooky screening of it this upcoming Halloween weekend. The nonprofit organization will be screening the scary movie outdoors in...
AARP of Laredo celebrates its 50th anniversary
One local organization celebrated a major milestone as they turned half a century old operating in the city. The American Association of Retired Persons of Laredo celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday as dozens of their members gathered together at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library with cake and goodies in efforts to celebrate the organization's long-standing tenure in the community. The meeting also served to pass the baton from the outgoing president to the next.
LISD, Sames partner for vehicle giveaway, promote perfect attendance
The Laredo Independent School District and the Sames Auto Group are celebrating 10 years of partnering as they kicked off the annual Drive Sames 4 Education Perfect Attendance Incentive program Thursday at the Sames Ford auto showroom. The perfect attendance program was created to monitor and promote attendance at each...
District I and II hopefuls discuss candidacy, visions and goals
Candidates for the District I and II councilmember races gathered at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Wednesday to answer questions from media outlets and the community. They were the first political forums held by the city which also were to feature the two other councilmember races along with the mayoral race.
District III and VI candidates discuss EtO, traffic and obesity
During the second set of the city's political forums, Laredo invited candidates for District III and District VI on Wednesday to answer questions from members of the public and media partners. The forum followed the first event that saw candidates from District I and II. The candidates attended for an...
LISD school releasing students due to water line break
The students at the Laredo Independent School District’s Christen Middle School will be released beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 due to a nearby water line break. The water line break is expected to be fixed within the next few hours according to the City of Laredo. Christen...
Michelle Molina announces candidacy for UISD Board of Trustees District 6
Surrounded by family and members of the community, Michelle Molina announced her candidacy for the United ISD Board of Trustees District 6 seat. Molina recently held a meet and greet at La Hacienda Reception, where she heard from members of the community she wants to serve. “I am fully vested...
