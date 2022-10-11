Laredo recently was named one of the safest cities in the country, according to a study by WalletHub. And with the news, local officials were delighted by the results. WalletHub compared 182 cities using 42 key indicators of safety -- the report overall featured a total score while the information was narrowed down to three main grading metrics. The city sat No. 4 in home and community safety, No. 24 in natural-disaster risk and No. 107 in financial safety.

LAREDO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO