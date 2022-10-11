22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday.

No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing , said that they he does not understand why he was targeted, but it is making preparation for the winter season a little difficult this year.

“It’s still boggling my mind because I don’t understand why someone would just come and take keys unless he has future plans to come in and, you know, steal the trucks on a later date and get him a plow,” Eisman said.

Eisman spends most of October getting the snowplows ready for the upcoming winter.

“You’ve got to check break lines, transmission lines, fuel lines,” Eisman said. “Got to make sure everything is ready to go so when we do get snow and we get that phone call we are ready to go out and service the community.”

He said, however, that someone broke into his place and stole 22 sets of plow keys. Not the trucks, just the keys. Vanessa Brees is an independent plow truck driver for the company, and she is concerned that the thief will return and take the trucks next time.

“Trying to get all the trucks prepared for the winter and now that this has happened,” Brees said. “It has put us back to get all the trucks prepared and ready to go on the road because they don’t have keys.”

Eisman said that the extra work to fix everything has pushed back their planning by at least a week.

“Nobody wants to deal with the stress and stuff,” Brees said. “You should be able to come to work and do your job, and now everybody had to miss a day or two of work over this.”

Eisman plans to upgrade his security camera system and get brighter lights to better protect his employees and business. He is also thinking about getting a guard dog.

“I just want to let everybody know don’t leave any of that in your vehicles,” Eisman said. “I made the mistake; we left them in there. It was costly. It cost me, you know? I would keep all your stuff locked up.”

Any information on the burglary should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900. A tip can also be left through the TIP 411 app.

