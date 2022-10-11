ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCSO partners with the Salvation Army to help local homeless

By WTXL Digital Staff
The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Salvation Army have partnered to present "Socktober", an initiative to donate to those experiencing homelessness in the local community.

LCSO are encouraging community members to assist in donating socks and underwear for individuals facing homelessness. According to LCSO, the Salvation Army and LCSO's Homeless Outreach Street Team will distribute all donations to the local homeless population this fall.

Donation bins will be located at:

  • Salvation Army, located at 2410 Allen Road
  • Leon County Sheriff's Office, located at 2825 Municipal Way
  • Growing Room locations
    • 2636 Centennial Place
    • 6266 Old Water Oak Road
    • 1271 Metropolitan Blvd
  • Old Navy, located at 1564 Governor Square Blvd
  • Bannerman Crossing, located at 3425 Bannerman Road
  • Maple Street Biscuit Company, located at 4500 Shannon Lakes

The initiative began Oct.3 and will end Oct. 31.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

