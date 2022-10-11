LCSO partners with the Salvation Army to help local homeless

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Salvation Army have partnered to present "Socktober", an initiative to donate to those experiencing homelessness in the local community.

LCSO are encouraging community members to assist in donating socks and underwear for individuals facing homelessness. According to LCSO, the Salvation Army and LCSO's Homeless Outreach Street Team will distribute all donations to the local homeless population this fall.

Donation bins will be located at:



Salvation Army, located at 2410 Allen Road

Leon County Sheriff's Office, located at 2825 Municipal Way

Growing Room locations

2636 Centennial Place 6266 Old Water Oak Road 1271 Metropolitan Blvd

Old Navy, located at 1564 Governor Square Blvd

Bannerman Crossing, located at 3425 Bannerman Road

Maple Street Biscuit Company, located at 4500 Shannon Lakes

The initiative began Oct.3 and will end Oct. 31.