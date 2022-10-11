ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
KIII TV3

Missing: Mother, son last seen near Houston in Humble Thursday morning

HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which...
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Ice Cream

Something special has been going down in Houston’s ice cream scene these last bunch of years. Many shops have been laser focused on high-quality ingredients and local, seasonal flavors, and Honeychild’s is one of today’s best in the game. Thick and creamy, all-natural handmade frozen custards are what you’re getting, here, with sweet, homestyle flavors from Black Chocolate and Buttermilk Pie to Peach Cobbler and Cafe de Olla Coffee. Visit the scoop shop at M-K-T. 832-280-7854.
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

