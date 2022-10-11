Read full article on original website
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
PS5 Gets Surprising New System Update
Yet another new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been pushed out by Sony. Just last week, a new console patch for PS5 was released, although fans didn't really know what the update did as Sony failed to provide many details about the latest firmware. And while it seemed like this may have just been a one-off instance for the month of October, Sony has now done virtually the same thing with today's new console update.
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Sets Up a Tournament Twist
The Masters 8 Tournament is coming to an end in the latest season of Pokemon's anime, with Pokemon Journeys setting the stage for Ash Ketchum to battle against the current world champion, Leon. With the battle taking place over four new episodes, a new synopsis puts to be some rumors when it comes to the major Pokemon battle, as well as laying the seeds for the fight that might see Ketchum finally become the greatest trainer in the world following over one thousand episodes and over two decades.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
Madden NFL 23 Gets Massive New Title Update, Patch Notes Revealed
EA Sports has today pushed out a massive new update for Madden NFL 23. Since launching back in August, EA has continued to be vocal with fans that it's looking to rectify bugs and improve many features that have been found in the latest Madden installment. And while it remains to be seen if today's new patch drastically improves the game, a large number of changes have now arrived.
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
Nier: Automata Anime Confirms Release Date With New Visual
Anime and video games have worked hand in hand for decades, with game franchises such as Pokemon, Persona, Castlevania, and Street Fighter all receiving animated projects over the years. Now, the time is coming for the character action series, Nier, to receive an anime series of its own as both a new key visual and promotional video has been released, confirming when fans can expect the series to premiere its first episode as well as giving viewers an idea of what the animated series following 2B will look like from A-1 Pictures.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
