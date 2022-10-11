Read full article on original website
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Mechanicsburg rides Parker Sample, Jeff Lougee, defense to shutout win over Waynesboro
Parker Sample had a big game, Jeff Lougee did, too, and the defense pitched a shutout Friday for Mechanicsburg in a 28-0 win over Waynesboro.
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Max Schlager, Messiah Mickens shine as Trinity shuts out rival Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Trinity’s Max Schlager rolled into Friday’s rivalry against Camp Hill as one of the Mid-Penn’s hottest players across the past month. He rolled out still riding a pretty, strong wave of momentum.
‘It was a rollercoaster’: Lex Cyrus touchdown in OT, Javon White 2-PT conversion lift Susquehanna Twp. past Northern
HARRISBURG— Susquehanna Twp. head coach Joe Headen was feeling pretty darned good Friday night following his team’s 38-37 overtime win against Northern York. Because despite blowing a 30-20 lead— the Indians were up 10 points in the fourth quarter until Northern scored a touchdown and a field goal back-to-back with under three minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime— his boys didn’t throw in the towel.
Hadley Hoffsmith, Keely Bowers lead Palmyra field hockey past Penn Manor, 4-2
Hadley Hoffsmith had a pair of goals Friday to lead Palmyra past Penn Manor, 4-2, in field hockey. Keely Bowers added a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Morgan Lantz had a goal. Addie Sholly, Liv Kirkpatrick and Avery Russell each added an assist. Tristan Goff had a...
Scramble for supremacy takes place at boys’ soccer tournament
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
Clayton’s Kumi’s OT goal lifts Milton Hershey boys soccer over CD East
Clayton Kumi’s goal at the 2-minute mark of overtime lifted the Milton Hershey boys soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional victory over CD East Saturday. The Spartans (7-8-1) received a first half goal from Sami Abdallah and a second half tally from Morris Marshall. CD East falls to 7-7.
Amari Kerr runs for 100 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead Shippensburg past East Pennsboro
Three different Shippensburg Greyhounds scored rushing touchdowns Friday, and Tucker Chamberlin tossed one, too, in a 35-14 win over East Pennsboro.
Bennett Secrest’s big game, defense help Cedar Cliff get win over Palmyra
Bennett Secrest had a good night at quarterback, and the Cedar Cliff defense put the clamps on Palmyra Friday in a 38-6 win. Secrest finished the game 17-of-24 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Deakon Schaeffer’s big game, late TD help Mifflin County slip past Marcus Sweeney, Hershey
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
West Perry volleyball sweeps Juniata for win No. 3
Despite the difficult stretch of games the West Perry volleyball team has faced through the start of the 2022 season, Brad Dittmer continues to smile. In the second year of his second stint as the head coach, Dittmer has needed to replace projected starters, twist and tweak his youthful lineup and find the positives despite a 2-8 record through 10 games.
Lineman Aiden Ritter, Upper Dauphin’s defense steals the show in victory over rival Juniata
ELIZABETHVILLE – This will sting Juniata, but how appropriate that its Mid-Penn Liberty showdown at Upper Dauphin Friday ended on a furious defensive play.
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Ian Bates runs for 177 yards, 4 TDs to lead Line Mountain past James Buchanan, 48-8
It has been an interesting season for Line Mountain. The Eagles (4-4) started the year with three consecutive losses, but heading into Friday’s home game against James Buchanan (3-5), they were winners of two straight.
Riley Harmon’s TD pass to Rhaigeon Parker pushes Chambersburg past CD East, 7-3
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – The Chambersburg football team’s defense needed one final stop to nail down a hard-fought defensive battle with Central Dauphin East on a fourth down and 3 from its 43 with less than 2 minutes to play. And, the Trojans got that stop when a...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14
Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Marcus Quaker accounts for 6 TDs as West Perry pulls away from North Penn-Mansfield
Marcus Quaker’s nickname might be “Spark,” but the guy sure has been money for the West Perry Mustangs this season and Friday was no exception.
Jaeion Perry goes for 229, 3 TDs as Steel-High downs Newport, 68-14
Jaeion Perry got it done rushing and receiving Friday, and Alex Erby was his usual stellar self, too, as Steel-High scored a 68-14 win over Newport.
