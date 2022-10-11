ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

‘It was a rollercoaster’: Lex Cyrus touchdown in OT, Javon White 2-PT conversion lift Susquehanna Twp. past Northern

HARRISBURG— Susquehanna Twp. head coach Joe Headen was feeling pretty darned good Friday night following his team’s 38-37 overtime win against Northern York. Because despite blowing a 30-20 lead— the Indians were up 10 points in the fourth quarter until Northern scored a touchdown and a field goal back-to-back with under three minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime— his boys didn’t throw in the towel.
West Perry volleyball sweeps Juniata for win No. 3

Despite the difficult stretch of games the West Perry volleyball team has faced through the start of the 2022 season, Brad Dittmer continues to smile. In the second year of his second stint as the head coach, Dittmer has needed to replace projected starters, twist and tweak his youthful lineup and find the positives despite a 2-8 record through 10 games.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14

Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
