Despite the difficult stretch of games the West Perry volleyball team has faced through the start of the 2022 season, Brad Dittmer continues to smile. In the second year of his second stint as the head coach, Dittmer has needed to replace projected starters, twist and tweak his youthful lineup and find the positives despite a 2-8 record through 10 games.

ELLIOTTSBURG, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO