Pediatric omicron booster weeks away, but COVID vaccine uptake still lags

By Mauricio Peña
 3 days ago
Children between 5 and 11 years old could be eligible for the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster ahead of a potential winter surge. But in Chicago, half of 5- to 11-year-olds have yet to complete the primary COVID vaccine series.

The rollout of the bivalent booster for children between 5 and 11 could come in the next two weeks, said Dr. Allison Arwady during an online segment on Tuesday. The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to approve and sign off on the updated vaccine for that age group. The updated COVID booster was made widely available for people 12 and up last month.

But Arwady expressed disappointment with how many Chicagoans of any age have gotten the updated booster.

“The uptake of the updated vaccine is not where we need it to be,” Arwady noted.

If authorized, Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine will be administered to children between 5 and 11 years old, and a Moderna vaccine will be available for children ages 6 and up, Arwady noted.

The rollout would come ahead of winter when COVID-19 cases have spiked since the outset of the pandemic. A spike in omicron cases led to school closures nationwide last winter, including a weeklong standoff in January between the teachers union and Chicago Public Schools over COVID safety measures.

Chicago’s seven-day average is under 300 COVID reported cases and its COVID transmission rate remains low, according to a CDC rating system.

Still, Arwady urged Chicagoans to get the updated booster to avoid severe illness and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. She expressed concern the virus could hurt communities that have already borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“I’m concerned that especially in Latinx and Black communities, we’re seeing lagging vaccine uptake,” she said, “which means if we get a noticeable surge this winter, it’s more likely to hit harder in those communities.”

Those disparities still play out inside Chicago Public Schools. COVID vaccination rates remain the lowest at predominantly Black schools on the South and West Sides, according to a data analysis by Chalkbeat.

Overall, less than 50% of CPS students have completed the vaccine series across district-run schools. The number of CPS students who have received the booster has not been reported by the district.

Citywide, about 3.1%, or 3,850, of 12- to 17-year-olds have received the new updated booster.

About 4,258 students and 2,055 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the new school year, according to the district.

Mauricio Peña is a reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, covering K-12 schools. Contact Mauricio at mpena@chalkbeat.org.

Chicago youth-led initiative gets $10 million grant to support healing

For years, Bezaleia “Bezzy” Reed watched her brother Caleb advocate for racial and social justice issues such as removing police from schools and curbing gun violence.His life was cut short when he was shot in July 2020, and about a year later, Bezzy joined Communities United to honor her brother, who had been a youth leader at the grassroots organization. Reed, a senior at the alternative Chicago public school Pathways in...
Chicago's military education chief resigned after 'systemic failures'

Three years after he failed to report sex abuse allegations at a North Side high school, the top official overseeing Chicago Public Schools’ military instruction program quietly resigned. That resignation is the end of a saga that shows how military education leaders in Chicago played by their own rules — with devastating consequences for students who weren’t protected. The events happened in what CPS says is the nation’s largest Junior Reserve Officers’...
Plan to turn vacant Chicago school into apartments gets city money

HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward.Newark, New Jersey-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the shuttered Humboldt Park elementary school, 2620 W. Hirsch St., setting the stage for redevelopment.Now, the developer is working with the city’s Department of Housing to secure more public...
Chicago: Tell us how your school community is finding joy this fall

The past few years have been tough on schools. Students, staff, and families have been mentally and emotionally pushed to their limits. Chalkbeat is committed to covering the ways schools respond to the added grief, worry, and disruption of the pandemic. But we also know school can be a place of great joy. Quintessential school experiences such as homecoming, prom, theater productions, sports, and graduation ceremonies are back. Teachers and school staff...
Chicago Public Schools' No. 2 Chkoumbova on what students need now

Like other urban districts, Chicago Public Schools is tackling academic and mental health recovery from the pandemic in earnest after last school year’s persistent disruptions. And it continues to face long-standing challenges, from racial disparities in student outcomes and lackluster college completion rates. So, earlier this year, when CEO Pedro Martinez was looking for a chief education officer – his second-in-command – he wanted a CPS stalwart and pragmatic problem-solver. He chose...
Chicago school board moves ahead with plans for Near South Side high school

Chicago Public Schools’ plan for a $120 million high school on the Near South Side is closer to reality following a 4-3 vote, but a state representative vows to block state funding until the district and mayor take seriously the concerns of neighbors. The Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved the purchase of nearly two acres as part of a land swap agreement with the Chicago Housing Authority for the...
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America's most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

