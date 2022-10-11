ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, OH

Comments / 0

WTOL 11

Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price

TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
TOLEDO, OH
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Port Authority Meets With Commissioners To Discuss Housing Possibilities

PORT AUTHORITY … Port Authority President Dave Newcomer was present at the October 3, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting along with Dawn Fitzcharles and Bill Martin, to give an update to the commissioners on what the organization has been accomplishing. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners filled...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday

On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.​
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

3 events bringing hundreds out to the Van Wert Co. Fairgrounds

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people are heading over to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to take part in not one but three events going on at the same time. Harvest Happenings, the Dairy Barn Emporium, and the Apple Festival have taken over the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. If you like to shop or looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, there are crafts, clothing, and other items available in many different building. But it is the Apple Festival that started it all. It is celebrating it is 35th year in 2022. It began as way for three orchards to get rid of their apple supplies in the fall, but it has grown too so much more.
VAN WERT, OH
wktn.com

Man Wanted for Over a Year in Allen County Arrested

An Allen County man who was wanted for over a year on drug and weapon related charges was arrested this week. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Jaquaveious E. Harvey was taken into custody without incident. Multiple hours of surveillance and investigative...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

EDON SCHOOL BOARD: School Applies For $200,000 School Safety Grant

BOARD BUSINESS … Left to right, are Edon School Board members Ashley Reed and Jamie Schaffter, Treasurer Deb Nester and board member Cody Best. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon School Board meeting of October 10 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Four board...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Omnibus Club Hears From Police Chief J.R. Jones

The West Unity Omnibus Club met in the home of Mary McCrea the afternoon of October 10. President Linda Sumner opened the meeting and introduced speaker J.R. Jones (pictured), Police Chief of West Unity. His subject dealt with drugs: the difference between hemp and marijuana, updates on laws on these...
WEST UNITY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

