thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Sites To Offer Free Veterans Day Lunch
OCTOBER 13, (WAUSEON, OH) All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a. reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch for veterans and spouses. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends on the Senior Center site. Celebrate at...
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
wtvbam.com
Two MDOT projects scheduled to start Monday on I-94 in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
WWMTCw
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Port Authority Meets With Commissioners To Discuss Housing Possibilities
PORT AUTHORITY … Port Authority President Dave Newcomer was present at the October 3, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting along with Dawn Fitzcharles and Bill Martin, to give an update to the commissioners on what the organization has been accomplishing. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners filled...
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
thevillagereporter.com
New Playground Equipment In Edon’s Walz Park Nears Completion
READY FOR KIDS … Installation of playground equipment at Walz Park in Edon is nearly complete. The Village of Edon is waiting for one more piece to arrive before they can complete the installation.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Displaying Of Eyes Of Freedom Memorial
FAIR BOARD … Fulton County Fair Board hears updates of the upcoming Spooktacular, scheduled at the fairgrounds October 13 through October 16. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Fulton County Fair Board began their meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6 in Fulton Hall. Following a call to order the...
wtvbam.com
Road Commission reminding residents to check mail boxes before start of winter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Before the winter snowstorms arrive, the Branch County Road Commission is reminding residents to shake their mailboxes before the ground freezes to make sure they are sturdy. You’re looking for any loose screws or cracks in the post, but most of all, you want to...
hometownstations.com
3 events bringing hundreds out to the Van Wert Co. Fairgrounds
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people are heading over to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to take part in not one but three events going on at the same time. Harvest Happenings, the Dairy Barn Emporium, and the Apple Festival have taken over the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. If you like to shop or looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, there are crafts, clothing, and other items available in many different building. But it is the Apple Festival that started it all. It is celebrating it is 35th year in 2022. It began as way for three orchards to get rid of their apple supplies in the fall, but it has grown too so much more.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
wktn.com
Man Wanted for Over a Year in Allen County Arrested
An Allen County man who was wanted for over a year on drug and weapon related charges was arrested this week. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Jaquaveious E. Harvey was taken into custody without incident. Multiple hours of surveillance and investigative...
thevillagereporter.com
EDON SCHOOL BOARD: School Applies For $200,000 School Safety Grant
BOARD BUSINESS … Left to right, are Edon School Board members Ashley Reed and Jamie Schaffter, Treasurer Deb Nester and board member Cody Best. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon School Board meeting of October 10 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. Four board...
thevillagereporter.com
West Unity Omnibus Club Hears From Police Chief J.R. Jones
The West Unity Omnibus Club met in the home of Mary McCrea the afternoon of October 10. President Linda Sumner opened the meeting and introduced speaker J.R. Jones (pictured), Police Chief of West Unity. His subject dealt with drugs: the difference between hemp and marijuana, updates on laws on these...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
