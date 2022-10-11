Read full article on original website
Fight, ejections mar Frisco's 20-17 win over Frisco Heritage
FRISCO, Texas - It was billed as a battle of unbeatens, and it turned into a battle of attrition. Frisco beat Frisco Heritage 20-17 at the Ford Center on Thursday night in a game that was marred by a first-quarter fight that resulted in a 15-minute delay and six ejections. With several key players ...
Dirk Nowitzki to open restaurant at DFW Airport
Travelers at DFW International Airport will have the opportunity to taste some of the favorite dishes of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki next year.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State
There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Football Roundup: McKinney North rallies for dizzying 3OT win; Lovejoy holds off Crandall
The McKinney North football team weathered a 17-point second-half deficit and managed to finish off Lufkin in triple overtime on a two-point conversion by running back Jayden Walker for a 53-51 victory on Friday. It was a stark departure from how the Bulldogs had conducted business during their 5-1 start...
Denton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
starlocalmedia.com
Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand
ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
dmagazine.com
News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again
Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
dmagazine.com
Hospital History: How Baylor University Medical Center Became ‘A Hospital of Great Importance’
In the late 19th century, Dallas’ population began to boom, and with the growth came more pollution and disease that spread through the dirt streets of Dallas. During this time, Parkland and the now-closed St. Paul hospitals opened. Even with these new hospitals doing their best to verify skills,...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
WFAA
Frights’N Lights in Frisco
Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
franchising.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza To Make Texas Debut In Lewisville
Family-Style Pizza Chain Coming Soon to the Lone Star State. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas
The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
The best desserts in the whole world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
What a time to be alive, it's the fall, football is alive and well, the sun isn't quite scorching down on Texas anymore and it's Friday (at the writing of this story).
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
