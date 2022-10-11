ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A

PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State

There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
High School Football PRO

Denton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Creekview High School football team will have a game with Denton High School on October 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand

ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
ALLEN, TX
greensourcedfw.org

One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year

Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Tony Romo
dmagazine.com

News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again

Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Frights’N Lights in Frisco

Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
FRISCO, TX
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza To Make Texas Debut In Lewisville

Family-Style Pizza Chain Coming Soon to the Lone Star State. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come.
LEWISVILLE, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX

