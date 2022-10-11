Family-Style Pizza Chain Coming Soon to the Lone Star State. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come.

