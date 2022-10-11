Five candidates vie for three, three-year available seats on the Princeton Board of Education in November

Read full article on original website
No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election
The East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education race is uncontested. Two incumbent school board members and a newcomer are seeking the three, three-year available seats on the Board of Education (BOE) in the November election. School board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso are seeking re-election. Jagruti Patel...
New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year
The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
Democratic candidates for Hightstown Borough Council to run unopposed in November election
The two Democratic Party candidates for Hightstown Borough Council are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the upcoming November election. Joshua Jackson is seeking re-election, while Todd Frantz is a political newcomer. Jackson, who is a lifelong Hightstown Borough resident, works at The Peddie School golf course. Frantz...
Trenton Water Works Director: Drinking water is safe despite officials call for takeover
Officials from across Mercer County have called on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s direct oversight of Trenton Water Works after what officials are calling “years of failure to comply with safe drinking water obligations.”. The call follows a letter sent by the New Jersey Department of...
East Windsor police blotter
A 41-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest after he allegedly walked out of the Walmart store on Route 130 without paying for merchandise valued at $9.24 Oct. 9. He was processed and released. A 29-year-old Robbinsville man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving,...
Princeton school district applies for federal grant to add electric school buses to transportation fleet
Grants may help the Princeton Public Schools add four electric school buses to their transportation fleet. The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education approved an $880,000 grant application to the U.S. Environmntal Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus program at a meeting in August. An additional grant application for $52,000 also was submitted to help pay for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the buses.
East Windsor Township bans overnight truck parking on all streets seven days a week
The East Windsor Township Council approved an amended ordinance that bans parking large trucks, trailers, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles on any street in the township between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week. The ordinance, which was adopted by the Township Council at its Sept. 13 meeting, amends...
SOLUTIONS: Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary
This week the Hunterdon, Warren, and Central New Jersey Sierra groups presented a Zoom talk on the proposed Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary. Kip Cherry spoke for the Princeton members. The talk was delivered by Noah Chesnin, associate director for the New York Seascape Program and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS),...
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
Hightstown, NJ
Local news fro Cranbury , Hightstown, East & West Windsor in Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/windsor-hights-herald/
