ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Five candidates vie for three, three-year available seats on the Princeton Board of Education in November

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election

The East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education race is uncontested. Two incumbent school board members and a newcomer are seeking the three, three-year available seats on the Board of Education (BOE) in the November election. School board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso are seeking re-election. Jagruti Patel...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year

The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Democratic candidates for Hightstown Borough Council to run unopposed in November election

The two Democratic Party candidates for Hightstown Borough Council are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the upcoming November election. Joshua Jackson is seeking re-election, while Todd Frantz is a political newcomer. Jackson, who is a lifelong Hightstown Borough resident, works at The Peddie School golf course. Frantz...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Elections
Princeton, NJ
Education
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 41-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest after he allegedly walked out of the Walmart store on Route 130 without paying for merchandise valued at $9.24 Oct. 9. He was processed and released. A 29-year-old Robbinsville man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving,...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Princeton school district applies for federal grant to add electric school buses to transportation fleet

Grants may help the Princeton Public Schools add four electric school buses to their transportation fleet. The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education approved an $880,000 grant application to the U.S. Environmntal Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus program at a meeting in August. An additional grant application for $52,000 also was submitted to help pay for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the buses.
PRINCETON, NJ
Register News

SOLUTIONS: Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary

This week the Hunterdon, Warren, and Central New Jersey Sierra groups presented a Zoom talk on the proposed Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary. Kip Cherry spoke for the Princeton members. The talk was delivered by Noah Chesnin, associate director for the New York Seascape Program and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS),...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Hightstown, NJ
316
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news fro Cranbury , Hightstown, East & West Windsor in Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/windsor-hights-herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy