Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Spectacular Illinois Mansion Has Private Landing Pad for Helicopter
How nice would life be if you could live far enough away from the Chicago hustle and bustle, but conveniently whip in and out of the Windy City anytime you want on your private helicopter?. For just under $8 million dollars, there's a mansion on the market in Illinois that...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
15 Major Illinois Retailers Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day This Year
It's that time of year when major retailers slowly hop on the bandwagon and close their stores on Thanksgiving Day. The list continues to grow and grow every year!. It is always great news when employees get to spend this Holiday with family! Especially when chances like this don't come often for many.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
thechicagomachine.com
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
