Wheaton, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wsiu.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River

We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL

