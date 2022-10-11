Read full article on original website
kpic
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
Spreading La Pine house fire stopped; DCSO drops Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon threatened to spread to nearby homes and the forest, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area for over an hour, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post Spreading La Pine house fire stopped; DCSO drops Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23. Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work. Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road...
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODF John Day Unit terminates Regulated-Use Closure
JOHN DAY – (Press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. These wildfire prevention measures were terminated for The Dalles and Prineville units on October 7th. Fire Season remains in effect across the Central Oregon District.
KTVZ
‘Get Out and Give Back’: A call for volunteers in La Pine
"Get Out and Give Back" is a group in La Pine working to get more people in the volunteering spirit. The group has a volunteer day coming up on Saturday. They invite all to gather at the Frontier Days grounds at 4 p.m.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
CROOK COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION: Saying goodbye to our director
Looking back at the accomplishments of Chelsie Carter as she steps away from her role as the parks district's executive directorGreetings from the CCPRD Board of Directors. This month we say goodbye to Chelsie Carter, our recently hired executive director. Thanks to Chelsie the district now has protocols for concussion and mandatory reporting, policies regarding protection from wildfire smoke and heat illness prevention and liability waivers. Chelsie also did the ground work for establishing the necessary relationships to move forward on annexation into the district. We were sorry to see Chelsie go but wish her the best. The search for...
Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster
A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction
A 68-year-old Prineville woman suffered fatal injuries and six other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the junction of state Highway 126 and the O’Neil Highway on the west end of Prineville, police said. The post Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
kpic
Free community shred and drug take-back event in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. — On October 15th, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will host a free community shred and drug disposal event in Terrebonne. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue. DCSO says the shred event is residential...
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
kpic
Senior & Disability Services office in Oakridge closed due to hazardous air
Hazardous air in Oakridge due to the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted the Lane Council of Governments to close the Oakridge Senior & Disability Services office Thursday, October 13. If you need assistance, call 541-682-4038.
Bend man, 70, killed east of the city; DCSO says homicide suspect no longer in area
A 70-year-old Bend man was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, prompting an initial warning to residents, but Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives later said they don’t believe a suspect is still in the area. The post Bend man, 70, killed east of the city; DCSO says homicide suspect no longer in area appeared first on KTVZ.
