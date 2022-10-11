ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

kpic

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
La Pine, OR
Crime & Safety
City
La Pine, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODF John Day Unit terminates Regulated-Use Closure

JOHN DAY – (Press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. These wildfire prevention measures were terminated for The Dalles and Prineville units on October 7th. Fire Season remains in effect across the Central Oregon District.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies

A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CROOK COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION: Saying goodbye to our director

Looking back at the accomplishments of Chelsie Carter as she steps away from her role as the parks district's executive directorGreetings from the CCPRD Board of Directors. This month we say goodbye to Chelsie Carter, our recently hired executive director. Thanks to Chelsie the district now has protocols for concussion and mandatory reporting, policies regarding protection from wildfire smoke and heat illness prevention and liability waivers. Chelsie also did the ground work for establishing the necessary relationships to move forward on annexation into the district. We were sorry to see Chelsie go but wish her the best. The search for...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster

A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
kpic

Free community shred and drug take-back event in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. — On October 15th, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will host a free community shred and drug disposal event in Terrebonne. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue. DCSO says the shred event is residential...
TERREBONNE, OR
klcc.org

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
LANE COUNTY, OR

