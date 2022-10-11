Video: How Orlando police are using financial incentives to combat staffing shortages The Orlando Police Department is down dozens of positions, and one of the ways they’re trying to combat that is money. (Shannon Butler, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — These days police departments all over Central Florida are dealing with staffing shortages.

The Orlando Police Department is down dozens of positions, and one of the ways they’re trying to combat that is money.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The city council voted to approve a new contract for their police officers, giving them a raise.

But money is also coming into play when it comes to addressing increased crime downtown.

Downtown Orlando has been plagued by shootings that caused the city to implement an access point plan to limit how people can enter the area on Fridays and Saturdays to help curb violence. The access points are stationed by police and K-9s that can detect if a person has a weapon. That program was paid for by the Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency.

But you need extra police to do all that. Police Chief Eric Smith said sometimes he has to mandate officers to work downtown on Friday and Saturday nights or for big events.

“I think (it) is a little stressful for them. That’s why I try and make it as best, the best we can for them,” Smith said.

Under the agreement, officers are getting $75 an hour to work those extra shifts downtown, whether they are mandated or volunteer to take them.

The city won’t say how many officers they need on those busy nights for security reasons, so it’s hard to figure out the costs every week.

Video: Leaders launch ‘Orlando Connect’ program to help keep residents, businesses safe Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando’s new police chief, Eric Smith, joined city commissioners Thursday to launch “Orlando connect.” (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group