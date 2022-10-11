ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Albany, TX
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Houston, TX
Society
State
Utah State
Local
Texas Education
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#Cyber Bullying#School Resource Officer#Guns#Racial Injustice#Racism#Growth Problems#Racial Issues
thesignpostwsu.com

A shocking seminar

On Oct. 5, attendees gathered as professors from the University of Utah dove into a seminar, titled “Charging Infrastructure for Electrified Transportation,” to discuss a future of clean, sustainable and resilient energy. The seminar was led by Masood Parvania, associate professor at the University of Utah, associate chair...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

National Coming Out Day celebrated by Salt Lake City bookstore

A Salt Lake City bookstore celebrated “National Coming Out Day” on Tuesday through its wide selection of LGBTQ+ related titles. Oct. 11 was National Coming Out Day, a day celebrating the courage it takes to “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. For “Under the Umbrella,” a bookstore where every single book is written by a queer person or has a queer character according to owner Kaitlyn Mahoney, that day was celebrated fondly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
kmyu.tv

Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New scam: borrowing a phone and accessing Venmo

SALT LAKE CITY — Summit County officials report a new type of scam involving a cell phone and the digital wallet, or mobile payment application, Venmo. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Oct. 8, a Smith’s courtesy clerk, at the 1725 Uinta Way location in Park City, was approached by an unknown woman.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy