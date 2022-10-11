Accidental alarm triggered at multiple Cobb schools Monday

Cobb County School District central office MDJ

A false alarm caused by human error led to multiple Cobb County School District campuses to be placed under a code red Monday, the district confirmed.

“Through human error, one of our staff members accidentally triggered a Code Red at multiple campuses,” a district spokesperson said. “This incident is being handled as a personnel matter.

“At no time was there any threat, nor were any of our students or staff in danger.”

The district would not say which schools were affected, or how many.

When the false alarm was triggered, “everyone involved responded quickly and as they were trained,” the district said.

The false alarms were canceled within “a few minutes,” the district said, and communication was sent out from each school within about 30 minutes.

Parents were notified of the error, the district said.

Cobb schools this year installed a new crisis alert system, Centegix, at all of its schools. The system, using badges that educators wear, is meant to enable staff to rapidly alert authorities in the case of an attack on a school. Employees can press a button on the badge to trigger an alert.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said earlier this year that code red drills would be conducted at all schools.

Centegix is meant to replace Alertpoint, a previous security system used in Cobb schools. In February 2021, a false “code red” Alertpoint alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials said the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.

Deja vu

The MDJ reviewed messages sent to families notifying them of the false alarms. Those messages indicate that several schools were affected, including Nickajack Elementary, Norton Park Elementary, Campbell Middle and McEachern High.

Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said he received many messages from members of the teachers association he leads Monday afternoon. The schools they work at, he said, indicate that the issue affected campuses across the county.

“How can we have multiple schools have false alarms at the same time?” Hubbard said.

Given the district’s sizable investment in security systems, it needs to provide more explanation so that people can trust the efficacy of Centegix, Hubbard said.

“After spending millions of dollars, transparency is exactly what we need. If somebody screwed up just say it,” Hubbard said, later adding, “we’ve got to have answers from the system in order to make our stakeholders, our taxpayers confident that this is a system that can work.”

Heather Tolley-Bauer is a Cobb schools parent and co-founder of Watching the Funds — Cobb, a grassroots group. Her son was affected by the Alertpoint malfunction in 2021.

Tolley-Bauer said her group received messages from parents whose children were upset by the code red alerts Monday.

“Their children were very upset that this happened, that they were afraid, they were fearful, they thought this was the real thing, that kids were crying and some were texting loved ones … The same type of response that we have heard before when Alertpoint failed. And the same type of response that you would expect if you’re thrown into a situation where you think that your life is in jeopardy,” Tolley-Bauer said.

The error leads Tolley-Bauer and her fellow co-founders to question if “enough due diligence was done,” before Centegix was purchased. The Cobb school board did not vote on purchasing and installing Centegix.

“We all hope that this product is going to do what it’s supposed to do. … We don’t need to know who did what, what we need to know as parents, as taxpayers, is that they are going to resolve this situation and that it is not going to happen again,” she said.