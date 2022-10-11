ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

New disc golf course eyed for Marietta's Wildwood Park

By jbusch, Jake Busch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndvj7_0iV27oEH00
Rich Buss, Marietta’s parks director, stands at the entrance of Wildwood Park on Tuesday. The Marietta City Council is expected to authorize the use of a grant for improvements to the park, including a disc golf course. Jake Busch

MARIETTA — Disc golf continues to grow in popularity. With one course already in Oregon Park, Marietta is about to add a second course, thanks to a federal grant.

On Monday, the council indicated it plans to authorize the use of a $500,000 grant for improvements to Wildwood Park, including development of a disc golf course, making paths more accessible and construction of a restroom at the park’s entrance.

The grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund requires the city to match half the cost of its contribution. In addition to meeting the grant match of $250,000, Marietta will contribute at least another $500,000 to the project, for a total price tag of $1.5 million.

Rich Buss, the city’s parks director, said that number is subject to change, depending on construction costs, though he noted the city is fortunate to have funds remaining from the 2009 parks bond to use for the project. He said Monday the last step before receiving the funds is a council resolution committing them to their proposed use.

At the park Tuesday, Buss told the MDJ the city has been in discussions for years with the Cobb Disc Golf Club about building a new course, one he said should be able to hold high quality tournaments, once completed. He added the city does not intend to cut down more trees than it needs to for the course.

“We always envisioned this property because we just didn’t have the acreage elsewhere to do something, this was kind of a natural fit for it,” Buss said.

The council voted 7-0 to move the item forward to the consent agenda for its meeting Wednesday, which indicates all council members plan to support it.

Meanwhile, the council will vote on allowing Buss and his department to apply for a state grant, one that would begin the process of capping a 57-acre landfill on Merritt Road, behind Lockheed Elementary School, and transitioning the land into a park. The grant could provide up to $3 million for projects supporting local parks, trails and wildlife management, and the city is required to match at least 25% of grant money awarded.

The council will vote on both grants at its 7 p.m. Wednesday in Marietta City Hall at 205 Lawrence Street.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Kolter Homes breaks ground on active-adult community Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on a new age-restricted, master-planned community in Newnan that it says will bring 43 homes that are “different than anything Kolter Homes has previously built in the Atlanta area.”. The “intimate neighborhood” will be known as Oak Hill Reserve and offer community amenities like an...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

HarvestFest comes to Marietta Square October 15

The City of Marietta posted a reminder notice that the 45th Annual HarvestFest is returning to Marietta Square Saturday October 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The announcement for the event gives the following details:. “Sponsored by Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department, this annual festival full of activities for...
MARIETTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park

McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Marietta, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
henrycountytimes.com

County approves ordinance on short-term rentals

Do you have a neighbor who makes his or her property available on AirBnB or some other platform for a few days at a time? If so, that person now has a number of new regulatory responsibilities to the local government. Unincorporated Henry County now has an ordinance governing short-term...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

More fall fun headed to Cumming City Center

The Lou Sobh Amphitheater.(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Cumming, GA) Cumming City Center is ready to entertain the community with a weekend full of fun events. City officials announced last week the first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater is scheduled for Friday, October 21 (read Cumming City Center announces first community concert). Now Cumming City Center has released the plans for an entire day of family fun.
CUMMING, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition

Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Golf Course#New Course#The Marietta City Council#The Cobb Disc Golf Club
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow Fire Department responds to multiple Acre Blaze in Adairsville

(via WBHF Radio) On October 9th at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to Stoners Road in Adairsville for a fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found that a tractor and hay bailer had caught on fire along with an acre of a field. The Georgia Forestry Commission was requested for assistance.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
798
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy