New disc golf course eyed for Marietta's Wildwood Park

Rich Buss, Marietta’s parks director, stands at the entrance of Wildwood Park on Tuesday. The Marietta City Council is expected to authorize the use of a grant for improvements to the park, including a disc golf course. Jake Busch

MARIETTA — Disc golf continues to grow in popularity. With one course already in Oregon Park, Marietta is about to add a second course, thanks to a federal grant.

On Monday, the council indicated it plans to authorize the use of a $500,000 grant for improvements to Wildwood Park, including development of a disc golf course, making paths more accessible and construction of a restroom at the park’s entrance.

The grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund requires the city to match half the cost of its contribution. In addition to meeting the grant match of $250,000, Marietta will contribute at least another $500,000 to the project, for a total price tag of $1.5 million.

Rich Buss, the city’s parks director, said that number is subject to change, depending on construction costs, though he noted the city is fortunate to have funds remaining from the 2009 parks bond to use for the project. He said Monday the last step before receiving the funds is a council resolution committing them to their proposed use.

At the park Tuesday, Buss told the MDJ the city has been in discussions for years with the Cobb Disc Golf Club about building a new course, one he said should be able to hold high quality tournaments, once completed. He added the city does not intend to cut down more trees than it needs to for the course.

“We always envisioned this property because we just didn’t have the acreage elsewhere to do something, this was kind of a natural fit for it,” Buss said.

The council voted 7-0 to move the item forward to the consent agenda for its meeting Wednesday, which indicates all council members plan to support it.

Meanwhile, the council will vote on allowing Buss and his department to apply for a state grant, one that would begin the process of capping a 57-acre landfill on Merritt Road, behind Lockheed Elementary School, and transitioning the land into a park. The grant could provide up to $3 million for projects supporting local parks, trails and wildlife management, and the city is required to match at least 25% of grant money awarded.

The council will vote on both grants at its 7 p.m. Wednesday in Marietta City Hall at 205 Lawrence Street.