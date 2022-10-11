Read full article on original website
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
$50M to go toward farm-to-table efforts in Maine schools
GORHAM, Maine — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, lauding the state's school meal programs and promising help from the Biden administration after districts worked overtime to feed kids during the pandemic. After touring Gorham Middle School, Vilsack called Maine the “mecca” for supporting farmers and connecting...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
'Latinos con Rosita' radio show offers Latin music and information for Hispanic Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and contribute to making Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Rosita Roberge...
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
Maine schools failed to consistently include Wabanaki studies, report says
BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leading most schools to fall short, according to a study. The study, released on Monday, which is Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine, concluded...
'Tony Dancer' brings positivity and joy to Mainers through dance classes
BATH, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Antonio...
Former Maine high school student accused of making threats
Police have charged a former Scarborough High School student who they say made threats against the school. Police said the 15-year-old girl, who lives in Arizona, made the threats last week, prompting the school to close for a day. She’s accused of threatening to shoot people and plant bombs at the school.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Maine woman becomes 129th person to complete New Hampshire Grid challenge
POWNAL, Maine — Stephanie Dragoon started hiking when she was a little girl. Dragoon, along with her siblings and parents, would often head into the woods on the weekends and explore. Luckily, she said she didn't mind because she quickly fell in love with the trails. But the hikes...
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
Settlement reached in Penobscot River mercury contamination lawsuit
MAINE, USA — A 20-year-long lawsuit over pollution in the Penobscot River finally came to a close this week, thanks to an ongoing effort from the Maine People's Alliance and the National Resources Defense Council. Mallinckrodt, a company that once owned a chemical plant in Orrington, will pay at...
In Maine visit, new Boston Fed president says higher interest rates likely to continue
FREEPORT, Maine — Dr. Susan M. Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was in Maine Wednesday to meet with Gov. Janet Mills and a number of business leaders. Collins made stops in Bath, Augusta, Freeport, and Portland to talk about the current economic challenges...
South Portland could become fourth Maine city to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The City of South Portland is considering a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products again. City councilors and citizens talked for hours in a workshop Tuesday evening. Many voiced their support for the ban citing concerns about the negative health impacts of youth...
Memorial service and scholarship fund announced for Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT, Maine — A publicmemorial service has been announced for Theo Ferrara. The 14-year-old from Freeport was found dead last month. Numerous law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers spent five days searching for Ferrara. His family has also announced a scholarship fund in his name. Money raised will...
Portland’s Equality Community Center to host grand opening on Oct. 16
PORTLAND, Maine — The Equality Community Center, a space for a wide array of LGBTQ+ and social justice values-aligned nonprofit organizations, will host the grand opening of its new home on Sunday. The center is at 15 Casco St., and the grand opening starts at 11:30 am with a...
Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
PORTLAND, Maine — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. It is an official holiday in the state, while the federal holiday is Columbus Day. Because of the holiday, many places are closed, including courts, banks, municipal offices and the U.S. Postal Service. The Portland Museum of Art is...
The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?
Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
Maine fire departments gear up for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
ORONO, Maine — Fire Departments across the state are making sure Mainers stay safe with the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. "Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, and we always try to plan so it doesn't happen to us. But it does happen, unfortunately," Old Town Fire Rescue Capt. Adam Martell said.
