ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

$50M to go toward farm-to-table efforts in Maine schools

GORHAM, Maine — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, lauding the state's school meal programs and promising help from the Biden administration after districts worked overtime to feed kids during the pandemic. After touring Gorham Middle School, Vilsack called Maine the “mecca” for supporting farmers and connecting...
GORHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Education
City
Casco, ME
Portland, ME
Education
wgan.com

Former Maine high school student accused of making threats

Police have charged a former Scarborough High School student who they say made threats against the school. Police said the 15-year-old girl, who lives in Arizona, made the threats last week, prompting the school to close for a day. She’s accused of threatening to shoot people and plant bombs at the school.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#An Education#Highschool#Casco Bay High School#Facetime#Educate Maine#Mdoenews#Bowdoin College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WMTW

Memorial service and scholarship fund announced for Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT, Maine — A publicmemorial service has been announced for Theo Ferrara. The 14-year-old from Freeport was found dead last month. Numerous law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers spent five days searching for Ferrara. His family has also announced a scholarship fund in his name. Money raised will...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. It is an official holiday in the state, while the federal holiday is Columbus Day. Because of the holiday, many places are closed, including courts, banks, municipal offices and the U.S. Postal Service. The Portland Museum of Art is...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?

Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy