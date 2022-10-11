ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

DHHS Announces An Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic

MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Taylor Training Center at 240 West Harrison St. in Jamestown, N.Y.
OFAS Presents All The Lonely People: A Local Film Screening and Community Conversation on Social Isolation

JAMESTOWN, N.Y.:--The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services presents a local screening of All the Lonely People, a social-impact film examining the epidemic of loneliness. The in-person screening, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. 4th Ave. in Jamestown, N.Y. It will include a facilitated Q&A with the film’s producers and local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.
Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
Cattaraugus County Town Supervisor Running for 57th State Senate District

A town supervisor in Cattaraugus County is challenging incumbent State Senator George Borrello for his seat in Albany. Dan Brown is running as the Democratic candidate for New York's 57th Senate District. Brown has served as Great Valley Town Supervisor for 17 years and is a third-generation farmer. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Brown said he is running for State Senate because he feels that Albany "misunderstands our area...hugely"...
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting

A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
Local Search And Rescue Dog Missing From Ashville Home

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A local search and rescue dog mysteriously went missing last week from an Ashville home, with his handler now asking for the community’s help in locating him. Sven and his owner Bryonna Ford work with the Cherry Grove Search and Rescue Team...
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
Could Chris Jacobs' political future include an Erie County executive run?

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week some voters have received robocalls asking for opinions on the job performance of current Democratic Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and who they would prefer in a county executive's race next year between him and current Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs. GOP analyst Jeff Williams said...
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
Harassment Complaint Leads to Charges for Silver Creek Woman

A Silver Creek woman is facing charges after an investigation into a harassment complaint in the village on Tuesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Burgess Street just before 3:45 PM and discovered that 24-year-old Rebecca Schaff allegedly engaged in unwanted physical contact with another person and trespassed on that person's property. Schaff was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and trespassing, and she was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
