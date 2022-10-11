Read full article on original website
Aaron Bradshaw, 5-star 2023 C, announces SEC commitment
Aaron Bradshaw gave Kentucky fans something extra to celebrate ahead of Big Blue Madness. The 5-star center committed to play for John Calipari’s Wildcats on Friday. Out of New Jersey, the 7-foot, 210-pound Bradshaw is the No. 2 center and No. 6 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite.
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview
Mississippi State looks to keep its hot streak alive, while Kentucky attempts to crawl out of its funk and right its spiraling record. The 2 meet in Lexington under the lights of Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network. Mississippi State vs. Kentucky preview. Mississippi State...
Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits
It's officially crossover season in Lexington. While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. What's bigger than any potential ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 5 bold predictions for the matchup with Mississippi State
Before Mark Stoops or Mike Leach, Kentucky generally had 2 SEC games per year that offered a barometer of the Wildcats’ chances in the conference — Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Lose 1 (or both) of those and it could be a long fall. Win both and the ‘Cats...
aseaofblue.com
Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
saturdaydownsouth.com
MarShawn Lloyd grades Shane Beamer's dance moves, suggests what he'd like to see next time
Kentucky’s visitor locker room was a festive atmosphere a few days ago, as South Carolina pulled off a 24-14 road upset of the Wildcats for its first win over a Top 25 program since 2020. At the middle of the party was Shane Beamer. Beamer showed that he hadn’t...
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
spectrumnews1.com
UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
Accident, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
wdrb.com
Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
