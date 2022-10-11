ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Aaron Bradshaw, 5-star 2023 C, announces SEC commitment

Aaron Bradshaw gave Kentucky fans something extra to celebrate ahead of Big Blue Madness. The 5-star center committed to play for John Calipari’s Wildcats on Friday. Out of New Jersey, the 7-foot, 210-pound Bradshaw is the No. 2 center and No. 6 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite.
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky

Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight.  Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky.  Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview

Mississippi State looks to keep its hot streak alive, while Kentucky attempts to crawl out of its funk and right its spiraling record. The 2 meet in Lexington under the lights of Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network. Mississippi State vs. Kentucky preview. Mississippi State...
Wildcats Today

Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits

It's officially crossover season in Lexington.  While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.  What's bigger than any potential ...
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
aseaofblue.com

UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
middlesboronews.com

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
WKYT 27

Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
spectrumnews1.com

UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
High School Soccer PRO

Accident, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

wdrb.com

Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
