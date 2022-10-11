Read full article on original website
Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nature boys and nature girls got a chance to listen in on some of the environmental concerns that are affecting the Laredo community. After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College held its Environmental Summit of 2022 on Friday morning. Students from different high schools filled the Laredo...
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
Laredoans discuss issues they want to see future mayor resolve
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With so many people eager to see who will take the helm of the Laredo mayoral seat, we asked the public what issues they consider to be most pressing. Marie Gonzalez says believes the water issue is one of the most important issues. “The community continues to...
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
Rise in flu cases in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts. UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four...
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
EPA visits Gateway City to discuss air quality monitoring
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a closed-door meeting, discussion continues regarding how the Environmental Protection Agency could possibly step in to help monitor air in Laredo. According to the attorney of the citizen group, Laredo Children for a Better Tomorrow, the meeting comes because of the public town hall that took place in Sept.
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a calm Wednesday afternoon at a Laredo mall turned into a spectacle for many shoppers. According to shoppers who were at the mall, several FBI agents were seen at Mall Del Norte walking in and out of one of the businesses.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.
