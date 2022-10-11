ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

FEMA denies first appeal for Merrit Brown Middle School

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaqYZ_0iV2731V00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — School board members are continuing to fight for reimbursements from FEMA for Merritt Brown Middle School.

The school was extensively damaged during Hurricane Michael.

The roof was blown off which led to water infiltration in every building.

In May 2021, the first appeal for Merritt Brown Middle School permanent repairs was filed.

In July, the appeal was transmitted to FEMA by Florida Department of Emergency Management.

In August, FEMA rejected it stating that “the claimed work is required as a result of the disaster nor provided the documentation necessary to validate the requested costs,” denying more than $4.8 million of the costs.

South Walton firefighters teach kids fire prevention tips

But the school district has one more chance to file a second appeal or they can go to arbitration. They have until October 25 to decide which option to choose.

Bay District Schools Director of Facilities Lee Walters said they have all of the invoices to back up the expenses.

“We feel like it is too great a dollar amount we’ve got invoices that we believe back up those expenses Merritt Brown was one of the more impacted schools from Hurricane Michael and it’s just a significant amount of money. We don’t feel like we should just walk away from it we need to exhaust every opportunity in receiving those funds for the district,” Walters said.

Walters said they are working with a law firm that specializes in these matters.

They will then present it to FEMA and move forward from there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Callaway receives $5.5 mil for new sewer and water system

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars is coming to Callaway from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.  “It’s a win-win situation across the board,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. In the second round of community development block grant disaster recovery funds, Callaway received funding to remove what they call ‘Grinder Pumps’ and […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County House Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. receives funding for new community center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is proving that sharing is caring. Bay High School, Chautauqua, and Chartwells have teamed up to create a “share table”. A table is set up in the cafeteria, where students can place their unopen and uneaten leftovers. Stephanie Werchan,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help. DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities. The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

School board members celebrate National School Lunch Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Districts Schools students have been enjoying National School Lunch Week with some new dishes. Chartwells K-12 School Food Services introduced a new menu item each day. BDS Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, said National School Lunch week is an excellent opportunity for school board members to hear what students […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#School Board#K12
WMBB

Bay County EDA celebrates successful economic year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Economic Development Alliance leaders are celebrating a ‘banner year’. They highlighted their successes during Wednesday’s annual investors’ meeting. The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has been working very hard over the past year, signing five new business deals for the region. “Hundreds of new jobs coming to the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: BCSO: Emergency Operations Center phone lines working

Updated 6:30 p.m. Officials said the emergency and county phone lines are operational now. ——————– Original story below PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon, phone lines are down at the Emergency Center Operations Center in Bay County. Officials said the emergency and non-emergency lines have experienced outages. BCSO said if you need emergency […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WMBB

PC commissioners approve funding to alleviate Robinson Bayou flooding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents living around Robinson Bayou can see an end to flooding and drainage problems.  Panama City commissioners approved about $1.6 million Tuesday for an engineering firm to come up with a fix for the problem. City Manager Mark McQueen said the issues stem from the current systems of drainage ditches. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County school zone speed limits changing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Teen Court returning “Project Make a Difference”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An important part of the Bay County Teen Court program is returning this weekend.  Defendants will be completing community service work as part of “Project Make a Difference”.   Teen Court is an alternative to the regular justice system for first-time offenders who commit minor crimes. The court is run by […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven inches closer to completion on new city hall

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County, the city of Lynn Haven is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The city is in the home stretch of construction on facilities like city hall and the police department. Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said bringing […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Gulf County issues burn ban as fire threats elevate

PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to put an open-ended burn ban in place to cover Gulf County until substantial rainfall eliminates the heightened fire threat. Their decision comes a little less than a week after a wildfire […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy