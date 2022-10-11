Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frosty temps tracking closer after the weekend
Critical fire weather concerns remain in play through early evening for a good chunk of Kansas. While our westerly winds gave us a boost of warmth today with the downslope flow, those winds have also been rather gusty. After sundown, our winds will weaken. Attention then turns to a couple...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Saturday gives way to shot of cooler air next week
The weekend started off with another strong fall feel. Temperatures fell to the 30s, 40s and lower 50s across the state. Expect a beautiful afternoon with highs making it to the 70s. This will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year. You will also notice a big change, our winds will not be near as strong as the last few days.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions, warmer into the weekend
The main weather story on Thursday is the dangerous fire conditions we have in place. Strong winds out of the northwest, low humidity and a super dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. That is why Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a good chunk of central and eastern Kansas. Even if you do not fall under a warning, fire danger remains high.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall’s yo-yo temps with high fire danger
The first cold front is done and gone. Now we await a second push of cooler air. Today stronger winds have been prevalent farther north, closer to this next boundary. Even though temps have cooled from 24 hours ago, high fire danger remains top of mind through Thursday. Fire Weather...
Large part of Kansas under red flag warnings for Friday
Red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state on Friday, including our area. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 14-16)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games. Games covered: Cheney: 0at Andale (Game of the Week): 32 Hutchinson: 13at Maize: 41 Derby: […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
15 bodies of water in Kansas continue to remain on the KDHE’s blue-green algae advisory list
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to issue a public health advisory for 15 Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
Small earthquake recorded near Marion
A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near Marion.
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
KAKE TV
'We could have had it a lot worse': Wichita man living in Fort Myers loses everything in hurricane aftermath
(KAKE)- Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category-four storm, and one Fort Myers man from Wichita told KAKE News the storm cost him nearly everything. Tyler Marshall told KAKE News he lived in a home near the Fort Myers beach, and worked for...
