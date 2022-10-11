ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Saturday gives way to shot of cooler air next week

The weekend started off with another strong fall feel. Temperatures fell to the 30s, 40s and lower 50s across the state. Expect a beautiful afternoon with highs making it to the 70s. This will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year. You will also notice a big change, our winds will not be near as strong as the last few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous fire conditions, warmer into the weekend

The main weather story on Thursday is the dangerous fire conditions we have in place. Strong winds out of the northwest, low humidity and a super dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. That is why Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a good chunk of central and eastern Kansas. Even if you do not fall under a warning, fire danger remains high.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall’s yo-yo temps with high fire danger

The first cold front is done and gone. Now we await a second push of cooler air. Today stronger winds have been prevalent farther north, closer to this next boundary. Even though temps have cooled from 24 hours ago, high fire danger remains top of mind through Thursday. Fire Weather...
WICHITA, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Salina Post

Large part of Kansas under red flag warnings for Friday

Red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state on Friday, including our area. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Atlas Obscura

Wichita State University Plane Crash Site

On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 14-16)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games. Games covered: Cheney: 0at Andale (Game of the Week): 32 Hutchinson: 13at Maize: 41 Derby: […]
KANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS

