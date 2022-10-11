ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?

37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
NECN

Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
Rutherford Source

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $454 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot continues to climb closer to the half-billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 14, 30, 41, 42, 59 and red Powerball 6. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $454 million for the Saturday, Oct. 15 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million.
LOTTERY

