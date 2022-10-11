Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
Luck definitely runs in that family! Virginia man wins $3m lottery jackpot - three years after his BROTHER'S ticket scooped $1m
A Virginia man is celebrating a big lottery payout after winning the $3 million top prize - three years after his brother won $1 million on a different scratch-off game. Terry Mudd first got a big payout from the game in 2019, but his brother, Danny, has now one-upped him by bringing home an even bigger reward.
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $380 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won one of the largest lottery jackpots in history on July 29. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 15-18-25-33-38; Mega Ball: 25; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated...
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The Mega Millions jackpot soars to $494 million; Powerball jackpot is worth $421 million
The Mega Millions jackpot has now soared to $494 million.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $401 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play:...
Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has $445M jackpot; Powerball also over $400M
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. Tonight’s jackpot is up to $445 million.
NECN
Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
CNBC
Powerball's jackpot is now $420 million and Mega Millions' top prize is $494 million. Here's how to handle a huge windfall
The chance of winning the top prize in Powerball is 1 in 292 million; for Mega Millions, it's 1 in 302 million. The cash option, which most jackpot winners choose, is $215.2 million for Powerball and $248.7 million for Mega Millions. Here are some expert tips for what to do...
I researched numbers used by previous lotto winners – the ‘hot or cold’ numbers strategy is one of six ways to win
WINNING the lottery may take more than luck as lottery expert Matt Hart shared some strategies to win big. Matt is Australia’s lottery operator for The Lott and is in charge of notifying hundreds of winners a year of their prizes. The expert spoke to Yahoo! and detailed some...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $410 million
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery ticket drawing, though no one hit the top prize pushing the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to an estimated $410 million. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball....
I won a $2million lottery with my ‘in town’ strategy – I couldn’t breathe when I got the news but it paid off
A RECENT lottery winner couldn't breathe after discovering she had just won millions on a scratch-off through a specific playing strategy. The winner, a 21-year-old Michigan woman, won $2million with her "in town" strategy. The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery that her simple strategy involves...
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $454 Million for Saturday Drawing
The Powerball® jackpot continues to climb closer to the half-billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 14, 30, 41, 42, 59 and red Powerball 6. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $454 million for the Saturday, Oct. 15 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million.
Two unidentified people claim $1.337b Mega Millions jackpot and agree to split the lump sum payment of $780.5m
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
