Ottawa, OH

NHL

Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 2: Rangers at Wild

The Rangers dominated Tampa on Tuesday, and now are in Minnesota for another tough matchup with the Wild. The Wild are a dark horse pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, and they are balanced, deep, and very good. Their biggest weakness may be in net, and that’s still Marc-Andre Fleury in net. Goes to show you how good they can be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9&10 News

Red Wings visit the Devils in Eastern Conference action

Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Red Wings +142; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings hit the ice in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
PITTSBURGH, PA

