Read full article on original website
Related
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Derek Lalonde talks goals for Red Wings, signs of elite talent, and Yzerman's 'mystique'
DETROIT — Derek Lalonde sat down to talk with us ahead of his regular season debut behind the Red Wings bench. He "absolutely" sees signs of elite talent in Detroit's locker room, shared the goals the team has in a stacked Atlantic division, and explained what it is like working for Steve Yzerman.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NY Rangers Game 2: Rangers at Wild
The Rangers dominated Tampa on Tuesday, and now are in Minnesota for another tough matchup with the Wild. The Wild are a dark horse pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, and they are balanced, deep, and very good. Their biggest weakness may be in net, and that’s still Marc-Andre Fleury in net. Goes to show you how good they can be.
MLive.com
Red Wings followed Derek Lalonde’s script with ‘complete game’
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde couldn’t have penned a better script for his NHL head-coaching debut. The same could be said for Elmer Soderblom’s first game in the league and Ville Husso’s Detroit Red Wings debut. It was a terrific night for firsts as the Red Wings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
Red Wings visit the Devils in Eastern Conference action
Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Red Wings +142; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings hit the ice in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL・
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Utah Jazz waive Jared Butler to finalize regular season roster
The Jazz also made official the waiving of Stanley Johnson.
ASU hockey using new arena to earn respect in college hockey world
All Arizona State hockey head coach Greg Powers can ask of his players is to remain focused on the upcoming game. With the clock ticking down in the single digits to the team’s first game at its new home facility, Mullett Arena, there’s a considerable buzz around practice. ...
Comments / 0