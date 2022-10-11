USPS hosts job fairs in Jackson-metro area
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold two upcoming job fairs in Mississippi.
Currently, employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations.Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Ridgeland Post Office, 611 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157-9998
- Accepting online applications for positions in Clinton, Flora, Madison, and Ridgeland
- Friday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Brandon Post Office, 1252 West Government St, Brandon, MS 39042-9998
- Accepting online applications for positions in Brandon, Jackson-Flowood, and Jackson-Pearl
An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route.Close
