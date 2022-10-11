ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Animal Resource Center offering chance to become a ‘fur foster parent’ for 72 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center. Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro creates office focused on community safety

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has created the Office of Community Safety (OCS) to bring together police, the community and city leaders around the topic of public safety. "Public safety is a community responsibility," said Latisha McNeil, the OCS division manager. "We are responsible for seeing the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

All lanes of W. Market St. are now open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees

One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

