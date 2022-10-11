Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
'Better Together' | GCS Superintendent collaborating with families to address challenges in the school district
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' new superintendent wants to hear from *you* about how to improve schools. Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday. Superintendent Oakley said like many districts, GCS is trying to get back on track after years of pandemic challenges. She's...
Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
wfmynews2.com
Officials urge you to turn on emergency alerts following Raleigh mass shooting
Guilford County has an alert system called GEANI. If you turn it on, you’ll get notified during any emergency situation.
Guilford County Animal Resource Center offering chance to become a ‘fur foster parent’ for 72 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center. Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 […]
Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
Greensboro creates office focused on community safety
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has created the Office of Community Safety (OCS) to bring together police, the community and city leaders around the topic of public safety. "Public safety is a community responsibility," said Latisha McNeil, the OCS division manager. "We are responsible for seeing the...
All lanes of W. Market St. are now open
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are open. All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police. Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro apartments had 900 people on waitlist 8 weeks into construction
Greensboro is doing a few new things to help those facing homelessness. Some ideas include affordable apartments and safe parking lots for those living in their car.
'We have to make ourselves and our health a priority' | Cycling group raises money for mammogram screenings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sally Newman of Greensboro has spent most of her career working in higher education. After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to teaching others about health and wellness. “I just want women to realize that we're important as well," Newman said. "We wear...
Greensboro City Council approves safe parking for people living in vehicles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council approved a proposal that will give the unhoused a new option for safe shelter. It’s an overnight safe parking site for the homeless that will come with additional services. People who qualify have to be living in their vehicles, are homeless and desire to eventually move to […]
Emergency alert systems and how to make sure you are signed up to get them
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday, Raleigh police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others, police say.
Local law enforcement understands the toll mass shootings have on agencies
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement across the state are feeling the emotional toll Friday. Even for retired officers, it can be difficult to process. "When you have an active shooter on the loose, uncontained, and you know you have people down, that's worst case scenario as a law enforcement officer," said retired Kernersville officer Sean Houle.
WXII 12
Greensboro: New program will charge residents for leaving bins at the curb
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program to begin this year in hopes of keeping Greensboro's streets clean, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program that can issue a...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees
One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
