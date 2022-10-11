MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and dry conditions are returning to Middle Georgia following the passing of a cold front early Thursday. The cold front tried to go out with a bang in Middle Georgia as it arrived just ahead of the sunrise today. Unfortunately, the line of storms quickly lost organization and structure once it reached Middle Georgia. The northern counties of the region woke up to some heavy rain and thunder, however further south the lightning was more sparse and the rain was lighter.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO