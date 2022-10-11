Read full article on original website
BCSO, GSP arrest over 40 in “Operation Rolling Thunder”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Georgia State Patrol arrested over 40 people during “Operation Rolling Thunder” on October 7 and 8. This operation is an effort to deter traffic offenses and other criminal issues. A total of 41 people were...
Georgia National Fair credits the volunteers for its success
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The key to a successful Georgia National Fair is the volunteers behind it. The volunteers are known as the Fair Crackers. Some have been volunteering for more than two decades. Maryann Brantley is one of those Fair Cracker. She’s been volunteering for 29 years. Growing up,...
Pleasant weekend on deck for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep pleasant conditions in Middle Georgia for most of the weekend. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight and as a result it will get a bit chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of Middle Georgia tonight as winds blow in from variable directions at about 5 mph.
Carl Vinson VA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a special event Friday. The VA wanted to share its appreciation for all of the contributions from Hispanics. 41NBC Reporter Lizbeth Gutierrez, was the key note speaker. She shared a little about her culture and why...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons travels to Peach County
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Mary Persons Bulldogs to Trojan Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans (3-3) were ranked #7 in AAA. This was their region opener. The Bulldogs (4-3, 0-1) lost itheir region opener to Jackson last week, 28-14. Peach County had...
Food vendors at Georgia National Fair competing for best fair food
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia National Fair is holding a friendly competition called ‘Fair Food Fight’ between food vendors this year. We went out to see the foods that are competing for your vote. Each vendor has a special food item on their menu this year. “We...
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 9:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***. Hancock Central – 22 (OT) Bleckley County – 27 Jefferson County – 7 Brookstone – 48 Crawford...
Georgia National Fair holds Gypsy Vanner Congress Feathered Horse Show
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Gypsy Vanner Congress Feathered Horse Show is back for its second year at the Georgia National Fair. Riders from across the nation prepared several Gypsy Vanner horses to showcase during the three day event. Feathered describes the long brushed hair on the horse’s lower legs, which is...
Pleasant conditions to return following cold front
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and dry conditions are returning to Middle Georgia following the passing of a cold front early Thursday. The cold front tried to go out with a bang in Middle Georgia as it arrived just ahead of the sunrise today. Unfortunately, the line of storms quickly lost organization and structure once it reached Middle Georgia. The northern counties of the region woke up to some heavy rain and thunder, however further south the lightning was more sparse and the rain was lighter.
NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside hosts Griffin
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles hosted the Griffin Bears at Ed DeFore Sports Complex on Friday night. The Seminoles (5-1, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat West Laurens 22-8 last week. The Bears fell to Perry, 50-7.
The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend. This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts John Milledge in our Game of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The John Milledge Trojans traveled to Macon to take on the Stratford Eagles. The Trojans (6-0) were scoring 52 points per game while only allowing 8 points per game. They had won 42 games in a row. This was their region opener. The Eagles (5-2,...
Westside Seminoles win first girls flag football game in Bibb County Athletics history
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was a momentous day at Ed Defore Sports Complex as girls’ flag football officially began play as Bibb County Athletics partnered with Falcons in the Community. Here are some rules and regulations to keep in mind. The game consists of two 20-minute halves...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Baldwin hosts Perry
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers traveled to Milledgeville to take on the Baldwin Braves. The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 in 2-AAAA) had won six in a row and were scoring 44 points per game while only allowing 14 points per game. The Braves (2-4, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat Howard 45-0 in their last game.
Sunshine, cooler temps return for the weekend
High pressure has returned to Middle Georgia behind a cold front today, making for clear skies and quickly cooling temps. Overnight we will see lows dropping to the upper 40s, with winds calming by early Friday. Through the day Friday we will see a warm up into the mid 70s...
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Stratford Academy vs. John Milledge Academy, Pt. 2
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Academy Eagles will welcome the John Milledge Academy Trojans to Eagle Field for week nine’s End Zone Game of the Week. The Trojans are coming off their third consecutive GISA 3A state title and haven’t lost a game since 2018, when they lost in the state finals.
