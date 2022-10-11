ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Southwest Virginia

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Carr pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Investigators said Carr and her co-defendant, Guy Benjamin Bowman, trafficked crystal meth from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California to Southwest Virginia between January 2021 and April 2022, primarily operating in Washington County, Virginia. Carr recently relocated from Pomona, California to Meadowview Virginia, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney’s office said that when the duo was arrested, authorities seized more than two pounds of meth.

Bowman was convicted after a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Youngkin, Griffith hope to secure $10.6 million for Southwest Virginia projects

(WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- 9th District) announced on Friday that officials will recommend funding for several projects that aim to create new job opportunities in several Southwest Virginia localities. In total, officials hope to secure over $10.6 million for projects that include the following: $2 million in Wise/Scott […]
VIRGINIA STATE
