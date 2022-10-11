Read full article on original website
SFGate
Anne Hathaway and ‘Armageddon Time’ Cast on How James Gray’s Film Captures Post-Segregation Racism and the American Dream
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” explores the complexity of the American Dream — the idea that every citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success through hard work and initiative — from the perspective of a Jewish family in 1980. “In some ways,” according to...
SFGate
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
'My bad': Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Before a screening of "The Whale," Fraser recounted an incident at the Bay Bridge.
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
SFGate
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Cast: Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj
Whoopi Goldberg has high hopes for “Sister Act 3.” In this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” “The View” host reveals her top picks for cast members in the upcoming film and admits she’s got her eyes on Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to potentially star.
SFGate
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
SFGate
‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Creating a Soulja Boy-Inspired Serial Killer to Honor the ‘Crank Dat’ Era
In 2006 and 2007, Atlanta was experiencing a renaissance. A renaissance of snap music, to be specific. The city was already producing hits like Dem Franchise Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” and D4L’s “Laffy Taffy.” Then, Soulja Boy released his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy)” just as the concept of YouTube virality was coming into existence, prompting thousands of Atlantans to create their own versions — from “Crank Dat Yank” to “Crank Dat Roosevelt” to a “Super Mario” version — while the rest of the country watched.
SFGate
Grieving Guillermo Del Toro Debuts ‘Pinocchio’ in London One Day After His Mother’s Death: ‘This Was Very Special for Her and Me’
After a 14-year uphill battle, Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro was finally able to share his dream project with an audience as “Pinocchio” (officially titled “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”) had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Taking the stage before the premiere,...
SFGate
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop.
SFGate
Rick Caruso’s Power Point for Hollywood: ‘The Future of L.A. Is Tied to the Future of the Entertainment Industry’
“I’m getting the job,” he says with a grin before sitting down to detail his vision for the future of the entertainment industry in Los Angeles in an interview with Variety‘s “Strictly Business.”. More from Variety. The real estate developer who is behind such retail destinations...
